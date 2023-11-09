Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA) investors are sitting on a loss of 55% if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 61% drop in the share price over that period. But it's up 6.3% in the last week.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Pharmaniaga Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Pharmaniaga Berhad grew revenue at 9.0% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 17% per year. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Pharmaniaga Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Pharmaniaga Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 55%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Pharmaniaga Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 19%, against a market gain of about 9.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.1% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Pharmaniaga Berhad (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

