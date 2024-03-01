Is Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA) Potentially Undervalued?

Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Pharmaniaga Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Pharmaniaga Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – Pharmaniaga Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR0.60, but it is currently trading at RM0.36 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Pharmaniaga Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Pharmaniaga Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 2.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Pharmaniaga Berhad, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PHARMA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PHARMA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PHARMA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Pharmaniaga Berhad has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Pharmaniaga Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

