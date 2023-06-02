Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA) shareholders have endured a 43% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

It is a pleasure to report that the Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA) is up 31% in the last quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 56% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Pharmaniaga Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Pharmaniaga Berhad grew its revenue at 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 9% over the period. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Pharmaniaga Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Pharmaniaga Berhad's TSR, which was a 43% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.6% in the twelve months, Pharmaniaga Berhad shareholders did even worse, losing 45%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pharmaniaga Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pharmaniaga Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

