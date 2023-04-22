Pharmaniaga Berhad's (KLSE:PHARMA) biggest owners are public companies who got richer after stock soared 23% last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Pharmaniaga Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Boustead Holdings Berhad with a 52% stake

11% of Pharmaniaga Berhad is held by Institutions

Every investor in Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 52% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, public companies benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by RM98m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pharmaniaga Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pharmaniaga Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pharmaniaga Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pharmaniaga Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pharmaniaga Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Boustead Holdings Berhad, with ownership of 52%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Pharmaniaga Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pharmaniaga Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM20m worth of the RM518m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Pharmaniaga Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 52% of Pharmaniaga Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

