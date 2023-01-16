Pharmascience Canada launches another generic drug with multiple indications

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Canada launches the generic Prpms-TOFACITINIB in the Canadian market, last November 2022.

Prpms-TOFACITINIB is used to treat adult patients who suffer from:

- Rheumatoid Arthritis

Prpms-TOFACITINIB, in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for reducing the signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adult patients with moderately to severely active RA who have had an inadequate response to MTX and to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

- Psoriatic Arthritis

Prpms-TOFACITINIB, in combination with methotrexate (MTX) or another conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD), is indicated for reducing the signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients with active PsA when the response to previous DMARD therapy has been inadequate.

- Ulcerative Colitis

Prpms-TOFACITINIB is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) with an inadequate response, loss of response or intolerance to either conventional UC therapy or a TNFα inhibitor.

"At Pharmascience, we continue to strive in order to find and provide solutions for the evolving needs of all our patients. With the launch of pms-Tofacitinib, the generic equivalent to PrXELJANZ®, we are helping bridge the gap and provide Canadians with more accessible, affordable options for these specialty drugs meant to treat rare and complex diseases," said Mike Dutton, Vice President, and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada.

With the same safety and efficacy profile as the brand-name product, the Prpms-TOFACITINIB 5 mg tablets are available at a lower cost. A Patient Support Program is offered to all patients, and, for eligible patients (outside Quebec), financial assistance is also available.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.

PrXELJANZ® is a registered trademark of Pfizer

