PharmaSGP Holding SE Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, PharmaSGP Holding SE (ETR:PSG) came out with a strong set of interim numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. PharmaSGP Holding beat earnings, with revenues hitting €50m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 12%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for PharmaSGP Holding

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from PharmaSGP Holding's two analysts is for revenues of €96.6m in 2023. This would reflect a satisfactory 3.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 6.8% to €1.26. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €94.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.17 in 2023. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €37.00, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that PharmaSGP Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 6.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while PharmaSGP Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards PharmaSGP Holding following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for PharmaSGP Holding that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.