U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

PharmaSmart Blood Pressure Kiosks Recognized on US Validated Device List (VDL™)

·3 min read

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PharmaSmart® International LLC, a leading provider of clinically validated health screening kiosks, health IT and patient engagement services, is pleased to announce that all of its blood pressure (BP) Kiosk models are now included on the US BP Validated Device Listing (VDLTM). An independent committee of expert US physicians determines VDL™ device eligibility based on a peer review of clinical performance data. The VDL™ can be accessed here: validatebp.org.

PharmaSmart Chief Strategy Officer Josh Sarkis said "PharmaSmart has long advocated for improved blood pressure measurement, and it's fantastic to see leading health organizations get behind the VDL™ to encourage the exclusive use of accurate devices."

Because accurate measurement of BP is essential for the diagnosis and management of hypertension, and because self-measured BP is increasingly being populated into clinical systems, it is important to only use BP devices that have been validated for clinical accuracy. However, of the devices available to consumers, relatively few have been validated, and it is difficult to identify which BP devices can be relied upon for accurate measurement.

PharmaSmart provides advanced, public use kiosks that offer blood pressure, weight, and BMI measurement, glucose meter and loyalty app integration, and media/healthcare sponsorship programs. The company has innovated biometric data integration with leading pharmacy software and EMR systems to drive clinical intervention at the pharmacy point of care. PharmaSmart programs also target Medicare Star Ratings such as D-14 (Medication Adherence for Hypertension), and C-19 (Controlling Blood Pressure), both of which are triple-weighted measures of high interest to national and regional insurers.

Sarkis continued "PharmaSmart is the first and only blood pressure kiosk recognized on the VDL™. In connected healthcare, this differentiates PharmaSmart data and raises the profile of pharmacies working with PharmaSmart. COVID has transformed the customer's expectations for pharmacy care. For retailers building their healthcare brand and transforming their revenue model, health kiosks can no longer be an afterthought – they need to become a trusted clinical destination."

About the VDL™

The American Medical Association (AMA) recently convened subject matter experts to develop performance criteria for blood pressure measurement devices, which were then finalized with input from clinicians, health care organizations, BP device manufacturers, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Using these criteria, an independent committee of physicians determines device eligibility based on a peer review of clinical performance data. The VDL™ is intended to be a public and trustworthy information source for selecting validated blood pressure devices. It is the first of its kind in the United States. The VDL™ can be accessed here: validatebp.org.

About PharmaSmart®

PharmaSmart®, headquartered in Rochester, NY, currently serves more than 7,000 locations, including retail pharmacies such as, Price Chopper, Brookshire Grocery Company, Kinney Drugs, Bartell Drugs, Coborns, Nash Finch, Schnucks, Associated Food Stores, Leader, Good Neighbor, Astrup Drug, Big Y Foods, Harmons Grocery, Wal-Mart Canada, Safeway Canada, Loblaw's, Le Groupe Jean Coutu, Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/Katz Group, Zellers, Sobey's Lawton's, and other fine pharmacies. PharmaSmart® also serves major worksites, military bases, University Schools of Pharmacy, hospitals and medical clinics.

PharmaSmart's Health IT database currently holds more than (70) million targeted patient BP readings. For more information visit the company's website at www.pharmasmart.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmasmart-blood-pressure-kiosks-recognized-on-us-validated-device-list-vdl-301356862.html

SOURCE PharmaSmart

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Fell off a Cliff Monday

    Such was the case with ambitious biotech Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), which saw its share price decline by a queasy 42% on Monday following continued fallout from a very discouraging communication from the FDA. A few hours short of market close on Friday, Sesen Bio announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the healthcare regulator about its leading drug candidate, Vicineum. The FDA was the bearer of bad news, informing that company that it could not approve Vicineum "in its present form."

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are rising among children

    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • If you’re getting a 3rd shot of the COVID vaccine, here is where to go in the Triangle

    Here are details of how to get the third shot in the Triangle after the CDC recommends it for those who are immunocompromised.

  • U.S. children covid hospitalizations hit ‘highest levels we’ve ever seen’: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Enlivex stock soars to lead premarket gainers after getting OK to start Phase 2b trial of COVID-19 treatment

    Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. soared 21.4% toward a five-month high, enough to pace all premarket gainers early Monday, after the Israel-based immunotherapy company said it received the OK to start a Phase 2b clinical trial for its treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS). The Israel Ministry of Health authorized the trial after reviewing Phase 2 trial data. The Phase 2b trial is expected to recruit up to 152 patients in Israel an

  • Teen who had heart attack after vaccine dose to receive $225,000

    The 16-year-old teenager who suffered a heart attack six days after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a one-time financial assistance of $225,000.

  • Merck's Belzutifan Wins FDA Approval As First Drug For Rare VHL Tumors

    The FDA on Friday approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) belzutifan for patients with the rare disorder known as von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease. VHL is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors and cysts to grow throughout the body. Belzutifan was one of the most lucrative assets Merck picked up through its 2019 Peloton buy. The FDA's decision comes well ahead of the expected September 15 action date, and it includes a surprisingly broader label beyond just renal cell carcinoma patients. Belzuti

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Covid Booster Vaccine Data to FDA

    The data comes from the first part of a three-part study on booster doses in people who received their first two doses as part of an earlier trial.

  • January Jones, 43, And Her Sculpted Abs Are Living It Up In A Pink Bikini On Instagram

    She's a fan of barre, Pilates, and yoga.

  • Moderna Announces Expanded Supply Agreement With Canada, Initiation Of mRNA Therapeutic Study For Inherited Disorder

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced a double dose of positive tidings Monday, but the stock is still wallowing in the red amid a sell-off seen across vaccine stocks. Moderna Augments Supply Deal With Canada: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna announced a revised supply agreement with Canada for up to 105 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and its booster vaccine candidate, if authorized, for delivery through 2024. The agreement provides for 20 million doses each year in 2022 and 2023, wi

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • Florida COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations nearly the same and 2 days of case, death data

    After not reporting COVID-19 case and death numbers on Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Florida had 56,036 more people infected and 528 people added to the death toll.

  • U.S. ‘Absolutely Prepared’ to Offer Third Covid-19 Shot, and Surges Are ‘Entirely Preventable,’ Says Fauci

    Shares in CureVac rose as much as 9.5% in premarket trading after positive trial data, and other coronavirus news.

  • Psyched: Atai Launches 'Salvia Divinorum' Subsidiary, Mindset, Psilera and Wesana's Preclinical Trials, Origin Raises $5M

    Atai Life Sciences Launches New Salvia Divinorum Subsidiary Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced the launch of a new subsidiary that will research Salvinorin A, the active compound in salvia divinorum, a hallucinogenic herb native to Central America. Revixia Life Sciences is the newest addition to Atai’s portfolio. The companies expect to begin clinical trials on Salvinorin A in the second half of 2022. Salvinorin A has been described as a dissociative psychedelic that differs from “class

  • Asia Today: Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

    Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days. Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travelers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to leaving for the city. A resurgence of coronavirus cases in these countries due to the delta variant led the to be recategorized as high high-risk and stricter measures imposed, as the government sought to “uphold the local barrier against the importation of COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

  • UPDATE 1-As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy.

  • Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

    A booster shot may be necessary to maintain COVID-19 immunity. Daniel Schludi/Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots. 1. What is a booster shot? Boosters are an extra