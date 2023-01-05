PharmaVentures advises IntoCell on Development and License Option Agreement with ADC Therapeutics

London-based deal experts are the advisors for this collaboration and the ongoing partnering efforts for IntoCell's platform technologies and its lead programme, B7-H3 ADC.

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce that it acted as exclusive advisor for IntoCell on its agreement with ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT).

IntoCell, a South Korean biotech developing novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform technologies, has signed a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with option to license with ADC Therapeutics. Under the agreement, IntoCell will provide proprietary drug-linkers developed using its Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS™) system and payload modification technology (PMT). ADC Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation ADCs, will conjugate its antibody to IntoCell's drug-linker and perform in vitro, in vivo, and toxicology experiments.

Stephen Waterman, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, said "We are pleased to have assisted IntoCell with this agreement, in addition to multiple research collaborations and MTAs previously executed, and we look forward to seeing the results of combining IntoCell's linker-payload with ADC's antibodies."

Tae Kyo Park, Founder and CEO of IntoCell, said "We are pleased to be collaborating with ADC Therapeutics, one of the leading companies in the ADC area. We hope to leverage ADC Therapeutics' experience with the development and commercialisation of its own ADC ZYNLONTA®. We have been working closely with PharmaVentures for the last few years, during which time PharmaVentures has been supporting our partnering efforts for our OHPAS and PMT platform technologies and our B7-H3 ADC."

Fintan Walton, Founder and CEO of PharmaVentures, said "We are delighted to be supporting our client IntoCell with partnering advice. IntoCell is a great example of the emerging highly innovative Korean biotech sector. This latest deal highlights PharmaVentures' success in helping Korean and Western Biopharma companies in forming alliances."

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances.

For over 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 1000 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning.

PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

Licensing (in and out licensing)

Fundraising Support

Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

Valuations (licensing, M&A and fundraising)

Pricing and Market Access

PharmaVentures is based in London, UK, and employs over 30 professionals and has associates in Asia-Pacific.

PharmaVentures Capital Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Ltd. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356).

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com

About IntoCell, the OHPAS linker and PMT technology

IntoCell has developed a state-of-the-art linker technology comprising of a novel self-immolative group based on Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS) chemistry that works with a wide variety of phenolic and non-phenolic payloads. The OHPAS linker was designed to accommodate a wide variety of functional groups and triggering groups. The OHPAS Linker can be triggered by methods that include enzymes (i.e., lysosomal), light, and pH. The resulting ADCs have shown high stability, solubility, and very fast payload release profiles. IntoCell has also devised another ADC platform technology called Payload Modification Technology (PMT) in which temporary modifying groups have been incorporated into traditional payloads. PMT has improved therapeutic index of ADCs with significant reduction of normal cell's uptake, resulting in normal cells being minimally affected. By utilising PMT and OHPAS linker technologies, IntoCell has successfully delivered a preclinical candidate in the B7-H3 ADC program. ITC-6146RO is the lead candidate that shows strong and long-lived potency in a variety of murine xenograft and PDX models with excellent safety.

For more information, please visit http://www.intocell.co.kr/

