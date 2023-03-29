U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

PharmaVentures establishes an office in Seoul to enhance access for South Korean biotechs

PR Newswire
·3 min read

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures announces its new office in Korea as part of its continued strategic expansion

Headquartered in London, UK, PharmaVentures has been assisting Korean biopharma companies for more than 5 years on various transaction and strategy projects. JungHyun Eom, Associate, is now based in Seoul, South Korea, to support current and prospective clients in the emerging Korean biotech sector.

JungHyun Eom, Associate, said, "We are excited to be out in Korea communicating with these innovators closely. We will continue bringing value to the Korean bio industry and serving as the bridge between the innovation in Asia and its commercialisation to the rest of the world."

Fintan Walton, Founder and CEO of PharmaVentures, said "PharmaVentures' specialist knowledge and experience of the Korean emerging biopharmaceutical sector sets us apart from other transactions advisory firms, even more so now that we have JungHyun Eom based in Korea full time. By establishing ourselves on the ground, we will strengthen our relationships with the Korean bio industry and the wider APAC region."

South Korea is recognised globally as a leading nation for innovation. Western pharma companies are increasingly turning their attention to the rapidly expanding biotech sector there. PharmaVentures has successfully acted as the bridge between Western pharma and Korean biotech innovators on over 40 transactional projects. The company has 4 bilingual Korean speakers with strong scientific/technical background. Leveraging over 30 years of experience in the global biopharma deal making scene, PharmaVentures has helped Korean companies to meet their strategic objectives by connecting the Korean and Western Biopharma industries through licensing and M&A deals.

Some of PharmaVentures' successful projects with Korean clients include:

  • Exclusive advisor to IntoCell on its agreement with ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) read more

  • Exclusive advisor for Wellmarker Bio on their Clinical Trial Collaboration with MSD to evaluate WM-A1-3389 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) read more

  • Valuation advisor to Yuhan Corporation on its licensing of Lazertinib for NSCLC to Janssen read more

Over the past 5 years, PharmaVentures has been collaborating with several Korean government institutions such as SEOUL BIOHUB, Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) and Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF) to provide educational and thought leadership activities, working towards globalising the Korean biopharma industry.

PharmaVentures also has good relationships with Korean financial groups. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shinhan Investment Corp to collaborate closely to provide a broader range of capabilities and services to both Korean biotech companies and global biopharma companies looking at Korean biotech opportunities.

PharmaVentures is taking this step during an historic year where we are a proud sponsor of the UK Government led celebrations of the 140th anniversary of UK-Korea relations.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances.

For over 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 1000 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning.

PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

  • M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

  • Licensing (in and out licensing)

  • Fundraising Support

  • Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

  • Valuations (licensing, M&A, and fundraising)

  • Pricing and Market Access

PharmaVentures is based in London, UK, and employs over 30 professionals and has associates in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pharmaventures/

For further Information, please contact:

JungHyun Eom
Associate
junghyun@pharmaventures.com
+82 10 4388 9400

NOTE: This Press release is issued by PharmaVentures Limited, whose wholly owned subsidiary PharmaVentures Capital Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356). This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or engage in any investment products, securities or services and should not be deemed as such.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaventures-establishes-an-office-in-seoul-to-enhance-access-for-south-korean-biotechs-301784376.html

SOURCE PharmaVentures

