PharmCon Launches Immunization Training Program for Pharmacy Technicians

·3 min read

This unique program uses video upload to meet HHS PREP Act hands-on requirements, making it the most convenient option for all pharmacy technicians and expanding access for those in rural and community pharmacies.

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmCon, a division of NexPhase Capital-backed KnowFully Learning Group, announced the release of its immunization training program for pharmacy technicians. This program will provide on-demand training in accordance with HHS's December 2020 PREP Act amendment, which authorized qualified pharmacy technicians to administer immunizations. PharmCon's new program is the only such training that leverages video upload to verify technicians' proficiency.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8853451-pharmcon-immunization-training-for-pharmacy-technicians

Read more about Pharmacy Technician Enhanced Training: Immunization here.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its burden on the healthcare system, states are increasingly allowing pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. Federal guidance advises that immunizing technicians receive formal training including hands-on demonstrations of injection technique. While other programs require in-person meetings or group videoconferences, PharmCon's program allows technicians to record their technique under the guidance of a precepting pharmacist and to upload the video for review by program faculty.

"Our goal is to empower technicians to receive training as efficiently as possible. We hope this flexible option enables more pharmacy technicians to participate in vaccination efforts both for COVID-19 and for routine immunizations like influenza and MMR," explained Kevin Hope, RPh, PharmCon's director of continuing education and compliance.

This program was developed by a team of pharmacy educators and practitioners, including: Gretchen Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP, CTTS, associate professor at West Virginia University School of Pharmacy; Eric Geyer, BS Pharm, PharmD, an experienced pharmacy manager and the founder of the "Pharmacy Staff for COVID-19 Support" site; Lauren Hynicka, PharmD, BCPS, associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and the PharmTechX advanced training program; and Sarah M. Lawrence, PharmD, MA, BCGP, an experienced pharmacist and educator.

Program topics include:

  • Immunization safety precautions

  • Common adverse reactions to vaccines and their management

  • Demonstrations of proper immunization techniques

  • An optional segment on COVID-19

This is the first in a series of enhanced training programs designed specifically for pharmacy technicians.

"We are honored to help overcome this historic challenge by providing pharmacy technicians with practical, accessible education that will help expand vaccination efforts. This is an important addition to our growing educational catalog that enables pharmacy technicians to expand their skills," said Amy Burmeister, senior vice president, KnowFully Healthcare Direct.

About PharmCon
Founded in 1990, PharmCon was acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in 2019. PharmCon's suite of solutions includes exam preparation and continuing education courses for current and aspiring pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other healthcare providers. Through its ecommerce brand freeCE.com, PharmCon is the largest provider of live online continuing education (CE) to pharmacy professionals.

About KnowFully Learning Group
Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group now provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. For more information, please visit knowfully.com.

Tech Certification Instructors
Tech Certification Instructors
Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmcon-launches-immunization-training-program-for-pharmacy-technicians-301230176.html

SOURCE KnowFully Learning Group

