This Pharmesis International Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Pharmesis International Ltd.'s (SGX:BFK ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pharmesis International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Yi-Wen Yu for S$345k worth of shares, at about S$0.10 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.08. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Yi-Wen Yu was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Pharmesis International insiders own about S$812k worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Pharmesis International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pharmesis International shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Pharmesis International and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Pharmesis International (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

