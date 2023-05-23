Pharmesis International Insiders May Regret Not Buying More, Market Cap Hits S$3.8m \

Insiders who bought Pharmesis International Ltd. (SGX:BFK) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by S$1.2m as a result of the stock's 43% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of CN¥345k worth of stock is now worth CN¥480k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pharmesis International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Yi-Wen Yu bought S$345k worth of shares at a price of S$0.10 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.14), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Pharmesis International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 37% of Pharmesis International shares, worth about S$1.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pharmesis International Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Pharmesis International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pharmesis International you should be aware of, and 2 of these are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

