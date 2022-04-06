U.S. markets closed

Pharming announces the filing of its 2021 Annual Report, with Form 20-F also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and convenes its 2022 AGM

  • PHAR

LEIDEN, Netherlands, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (NASDAQ: PHAR) announces the filing of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Period"). The Company has also filed its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Period. In addition, the company convenes its 2022 AGM.

Pharming Group N.V. Logo
Pharming Group N.V. Logo

The Annual Report is available on the Company's website under Investors/Financial Documents, https://www.pharming.com/investors/financial-documents. The Form 20-F is also available the Company's website under Investors/SEC filings https://www.pharming.com/investors/sec-filings.

In addition, the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 2:00 pm (CEST). The Notice to Convene, Explanatory Notes, meeting documents and Form of Proxy can be found on the Company's website, www.pharming.com under Investors/Shareholders' Meetings.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor (rhC1INH) franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that down regulates the complement and contact cascades in order to control inflammation in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST®, is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST® in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

In addition, we are investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in the treatment of further indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and severe pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 infections.

We are also studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS. World-wide rights for leniolisib were licensed from Novartis AG in 2019. Leniolisib met both of its primary end points in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the United States and Europe. We are targeting global regulatory filings for leniolisib from Q2 2022 onwards.

Additionally, we entered into a strategic collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of HAE.

Furthermore, we are leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies, most notably for Pompe disease, which is currently in preclinical development.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2021 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Sijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31 71 524 7400

Susanne Embleton, Investor Relations Manager: T: +31 71 524 7400 E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw

T: +44 203 727 1000

FTI Consulting, USA

Jim Polson

T: +1 (312) 553-6730

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778344/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

