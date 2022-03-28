U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.25
    -17.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,637.00
    -122.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,682.00
    -73.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.80
    -9.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    -4.21 (-3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.70
    -15.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.44 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1560
    +1.0960 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,145.15
    +2,459.54 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.21
    +70.68 (+6.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,991.97
    -157.87 (-0.56%)
     

Pharming Announces Presentation of Positive Results of Phase III Leniolisib Trial in APDS at Clinical Immunology Society 2022 Annual Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PHAR

Principal Investigator Dr. V. Koneti Rao Will Share Data Supporting the Investigational Treatment for Activated PI3K Delta Syndrome (APDS)

LEIDEN, Netherlands, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (NASDAQ: PHAR) announces that Principal Investigator V. Koneti Rao, MD, FRCPA, a staff physician in the Primary Immune Deficiency Clinic at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, will present positive findings from the Phase III pivotal clinical trial of leniolisib for patients with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) syndrome (APDS) at the Clinical Immunology Society (CIS) 2022 Annual Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pharming_Group_NV_Logo
Pharming_Group_NV_Logo

The presentation for healthcare practitioners and other experts will take place on April 1, 2022, from 11:30 to 11:45 ET/17:30 to 17:45 CET and will be accessible on site and virtually. To attend, please register here:

https://cis.clinimmsoc.org/education/meetings/am22/program/amprogram

Leniolisib is being developed for the targeted treatment of APDS, a rare primary immunodeficiency caused by genetic variants that currently has no approved therapy. On February 2, 2022, Pharming announced that the Phase III trial of leniolisib, sponsored by Novartis, has met both of its co-primary endpoints by demonstrating improvements in lymphoproliferation and immunophenotype correction, and that the treatment was well tolerated by patients.

Pharming plans to begin submitting global regulatory filings for leniolisib, a small-molecule PI3Kδ inhibitor, in the first half of 2022 and, subject to approval, launching the treatment in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023 and starting a series of European launches in the second half of 2023.

Nicholas Hartog, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI, a specialist in allergy and immunology at Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said:
"I'm eager to learn more about the positive results of this Phase III study of leniolisib in patients with APDS. A promising therapy for this rare and challenging disease sparks hope in physicians like me, who are dedicated to improving care for affected patients and reducing their symptoms. I could not be more excited about the opportunity for a personalized and precision-based therapy on the horizon for this patient population."

Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, commented:
"Pharming is committed to bringing new therapies to people with rare diseases and will work closely with regulatory authorities across the globe in an effort to make this innovative option available to physicians who care for patients with primary immunodeficiencies. We are excited to be pursuing a development program that aims to bring patients the first targeted therapy option for APDS, as this disease significantly impacts their lives, yet treatment has been limited to supportive therapies such as antibiotics and immunoglobulin replacement therapy."

In his presentation during a plenary session titled "Precision Medicine for Hyperinflammatory Disorders," Dr. Rao will explain the study's design, share its primary and secondary findings, and detail patient disposition and safety results. The annual CIS meeting will be dedicated to exploring immune deficiency and dysregulation.

About Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase δ Syndrome (APDS)

APDS is a rare primary immunodeficiency that affects approximately one to two people per million. Also known as PASLI, it is caused by variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1, that regulate maturation of white blood cells. Variants of these genes lead to hyperactivity of the PI3Kδ (phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta) pathway.1,2 Balanced signaling in the PI3Kδ pathway is essential for physiological immune function. When this pathway is hyperactive, immune cells fail to mature and function properly, leading to immunodeficiency and dysregulation.1,3 APDS is characterized by severe, recurrent sinopulmonary infections, lymphoproliferation, autoimmunity, and enteropathy.4,5 Because these symptoms can be associated with a variety of conditions, including other primary immunodeficiencies, people with APDS are frequently misdiagnosed and suffer a median 7-year diagnostic delay.6 As APDS is a progressive disease, this delay may lead to an accumulation of damage over time, including permanent lung damage and lymphoma.4-7 The only way to definitively diagnose this condition is through genetic testing.

About leniolisib

Leniolisib is a small-molecule inhibitor of the delta isoform of the 110 kDa catalytic subunit of class IA PI3K with immunomodulating and potentially anti-neoplastic activities. Leniolisib inhibits the production of phosphatidylinositol-3-4-5-trisphosphate (PIP3). PIP3 serves as an important cellular messenger specifically activating AKT (via PDK1) and regulates a multitude of cell functions such as proliferation, differentiation, cytokine production, cell survival, angiogenesis, and metabolism. Unlike PI3Kα and PI3Kβ, which are ubiquitously expressed, PI3Kẟ and PI3Kγ are expressed primarily in cells of hematopoietic origin. The central role of PI3Kẟ in regulating numerous cellular functions of the adaptive immune system (B-cells and, to a lesser extent, T cells) as well as the innate immune system (neutrophils, mast cells, and macrophages) strongly indicates that PI3Kẟ is a valid and potentially effective therapeutic target for several immune diseases.

To date, leniolisib has been well tolerated during both the Phase 1 first-in-human trial in healthy subjects and the Phase II/III registration-enabling study.

About the Phase II/III leniolisib Trial

Sponsored by Novartis, the Phase II/III registration-enabling study was composed of two parts, the first being a 12-week open-label dose escalation part that included six patients with APDS and determined the dose of leniolisib to be given in the Phase III part.

The Phase III part consisted of a randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded trial of leniolisib that enrolled 31 patients who had APDS and were age 12 or older. The patients were randomly assigned according to a 2:1 ratio to receive either leniolisib 70mg twice daily or placebo for 12 weeks. The co-primary endpoints of the randomized study evaluated reduction in lymph node size and correction of immunodeficiency as shown by an increase in naïve B cells. Following study treatment, patients were permitted to roll over to an open-label extension study evaluating long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor (rhC1INH) franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that down regulates the complement and contact cascades in order to control inflammation in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST®, is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST® in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

In addition, we are investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in the treatment of further indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and severe pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 infections.

We are also studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS. World-wide rights for leniolisib were licensed from Novartis AG in 2019. Leniolisib met both of its primary end points in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the United States and Europe. We are targeting global regulatory filings for leniolisib from Q2 2022 onwards.

Additionally, we entered into a strategic collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of HAE.

Furthermore, we are leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies, most notably for Pompe disease, which is currently in preclinical development.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to: the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2020 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

References:

1. Lucas CL, et al. Nat Immunol. 2014;15:88-97.

2. Elkaim E, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2016;138(1):210-218.

3. Nunes-Santos C, Uzel G, Rosenzweig SD. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2019;143(5):1676-1687.

4. Coulter TI, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2017;139(2):597-606.

5. Maccari ME, et al. Front Immunol. 2018;9:543.

6. Jamee M, et al. Clin Rev Allergy Immunol. 2019;May 21.

7. Condliffe AM, Chandra A. Front Immunol. 2018;9:338.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Sijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31 71 524 7400
Susanne Embleton, Investor Relations Manager: T: +31 71 524 7400 E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw
T: +44 203 727 1000

FTI Consulting, USA
Jim Polson
T: +1 (312) 553-6730

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

US PR:
Emily VanLare
E: Emily.VanLare@precisionvh.com
T: +1 (203) 985 5596

EU PR:
Dan Caley
E: Dan.caley@aprilsix.com
T: +44 (0) 787 546 8942

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454235/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • How Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Arena Pharmaceuticals Buyout Could Work for Investors

    Here's why America's largest pharmaceutical company splashed out on an experimental treatment you've probably never heard of.

  • Medicago's tobacco ties jeopardize growth of its COVID shot

    Canadian vaccine maker Medicago's COVID-19 vaccine, approved last month in Canada, is facing limited growth in the near-term after the World Health Organization said it would not review the vaccine because the company is partly owned by U.S.-Swiss tobacco company Philip Morris, health experts say. Canada, which has provided millions of dollars in development funding to the company and has agreed to buy up to 76 million doses, defended its authorization of the vaccine, saying it needs a domestic bio-manufacturing industry to prepare for future pandemics. Health Canada said it believes it is in compliance with the WHO tobacco treaty.

  • Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

    Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, were suffering from medical ‘frustrations’ and decided it was ‘time to go’

  • Sandra Lee Rocks Totally Sheer 'F-U Cancer' Dress to First Red Carpet, 4 Weeks After Hysterectomy

    Sandra Lee stole the show in a custom couture gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday

  • Nurse convicted of negligent homicide after injection death of 75-year-old

    Former nurse RaDonda Vaught on Friday was found guilty of negligent homicide after she injected a 75-year-old woman with the wrong medication, resulting in her death.Vaught injected patient Charlene Murphey with vecuronium, a paralytic drug that stopped Murphey's breathing instead of Versed for easing anxiety, according to News Channel 5 Nashville.Murphey had been hospitalized at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2017 because of a...

  • Long COVID symptoms may depend on the variant a person contracted

    Symptoms could be different in people who are infected with different variants, study suggests

  • Alcohol tolerance gets worse as you get older. | Something to Think About

    There are a number of things that begin to change between our bodies and the effects of alcohol starting around age 50.

  • The #1 Best Bread to Shrink Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

    People are afraid of all things bread—especially when they're trying to lose weight. And while it's understandable they would be based on the endless amounts of fad diets and anti-carb trends, not all bread is created equal. There are some types of bread that can actually help you achieve your health goals."The bread aisle is full of options and many are made with ultra-refined ingredients," medical expert Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, author of The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Mal

  • Reasons Most People Have Inflammation, Say Physicians

    Inflammation is a necessary function of the human body, but chronic inflammation can be dangerous. "Inflammation is the body's response to a problem," says Edwin McDonald, MD. "It's a normal, important reaction that signals to the immune system that something is wrong, so it can then fight off infection or heal injuries. When you have influenza and run a fever, that's inflammation. When you eat something bad and get diarrhea, that's inflammation. Swelling after you twist your ankle? That's infla

  • Federal legalization of marijuana

    The panel talks about the upcoming vote to legalize marijuana use on a federal level.

  • John Tesh Says This Was the Sign That His Cancer Had Returned

    A jack-of-all-trades in the world of entertainment, John Tesh is a pianist, pop music composer, radio host, and television presenter. He's won six Emmys and released four gold albums, been nominated for two Grammy Awards, and even scored an Associated Press award for investigative journalism—an enviable career by any standard. But in 2015, the star was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and told he had just 18 months to live. Beating the odds, Tesh overcame the disease and resu

  • Virus Experts Say Exactly How to Not Catch Omicron

    With the Omicron subvariant BA.2 spreading across Europe and Asia, experts warn a surge is expected in the U.S. "Even though I know the likelihood is all of us are going to be exposed to some extent, all of our actions play a role in making sure that wave is not quite as high as it might be if we were throwing total caution to the wind," says Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, Ph.D, UC San Francisco COVID-19 Community Public Health Initiative head and chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatist

  • The #1 Worst Eating Habit for Dementia, Suggests New Study

    While there are certainly plenty of reasons to take vitamin C every day and vitamin D definitely does some amazing things for your body, there's now a very good reason to add vitamin B9 (folate) to the list of vitamins to make sure that you're consuming on a regular basis.That's because research recently published in the Evidence Based Mental Health journal has shown that not ensuring that you're getting enough vitamin B9 could be an eating habit that's connected to developing dementia.While loo

  • Virus Expert Just Issued "Potentially Dangerous" COVID Warning

    Over the last few weeks, the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 has caused COVID cases to skyrocket in Europe. BA.2 has now found its way over to the U.S. and accounts for a little more than one-third of cases. Does this mean the U.S. is headed for another COVID wave? On the latest episode of his podcast, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm looked at various trends and warned that one is "setting the U.S. up for a potentially dangerous situation." Read on to find out more—and to ensure y

  • The #1 Best Supplement for Weight Loss, Says Study

    Over 40% of all Americans have obesity, a disease that increases a person's risk of experiencing other diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.Obesity can be a result of many factors, including genetics, lack of access to certain foods, and dietary and physical activity habits. Some data highlights that psychological factors like having depression can increase a person's risk of developing obesity, as does taking certain medications as well.Regardless of the cause of dev

  • New Antiviral Pills Help Treat COVID. Here's How to Get Them.

    Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced an initiative called “test to treat,” which would allow people to visit hundreds of qualified pharmacy-based clinics, community health centers and long-term care facilities across the country to get tested for the coronavirus and, if positive, receive antiviral medication on the spot. Here are some of the most common questions about the new antiviral pills and how the new program works. What are antiviral drugs, and how do they work? Sign up for

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says CDC

    While many people have recovered from COVID without issue, Long COVID is creating challenges for those who have prolonged symptoms of the virus that can last for months. According to Penn State College of Medicine, more than half of the 236 million people diagnosed with COVID-19 since December 2019 will experience post-COVID symptoms up to six months after recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the several symptoms of Long COVID here and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Now

    COVID-19 cases are declining for now in the U.S., but experts warn another surge is coming. With cases spiking overseas it's just a matter of time before we get hit with another wave so taking precautionary measures is key to staying healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who explain how to help avoid getting COVID and places you'll most likely get the virus from. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 C

  • Foods that put you at risk of cancer and those that may prevent it

    Diet has an impact on your health and that includes cancer risk. Some foods could put you more at risk, while others could help prevent cancer.