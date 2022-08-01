U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,691.00
    -134.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,918.25
    -53.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.70
    -11.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.51
    -1.11 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.90
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5660
    -0.6240 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,330.43
    -404.55 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.48
    -12.92 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,951.18
    +149.54 (+0.54%)
     

Pharming Group Receives Accelerated Assessment in Europe for leniolisib for the Treatment of Rare Immunodeficiency, APDS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PHAR
  • PHGUF

EMA accelerated assessment allows a shorter review period for leniolisib from a standard 210 days to 150 days

Pharming is on track to submit its Marketing Authorisation Application for leniolisib in H2 2022

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has granted an accelerated assessment for the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for leniolisib. Leniolisib has been studied for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, in adults and adolescents age 12 or older in the European Economic Area (EEA). Pharming is on track and plans to submit its MAA for leniolisib to the EMA in October 2022.

Pharming Group logo
Pharming Group logo

Accelerated assessment reduces the timeframe for the CHMP to review an MAA from 210 days to 150 days. The EMA will grant, upon request, accelerated assessment of an MAA if they decide the product is of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation.

The clinical development for leniolisib includes positive data from a Phase II/III study of the product, which met both its co-primary endpoints in the target patient population of evaluated reduction in lymph node size and correction of immunodeficiency. The primary efficacy results demonstrated clinical efficacy of leniolisib over placebo with a statistically significant reduction from baseline in the log10 transformed sum of product of diameters (SPD) in the index lymphadenopathy lesions (p=0.0012) and normalization of immune dysfunction, as evidenced by increased proportion of naïve B cells from baseline (p<0.0001). The shrinking of lymphadenopathy lesions and increased proportion of naïve B cells are important in patients as they indicate a reduction in APDS disease markers.

In the study, leniolisib was generally well-tolerated, with the majority of reported adverse events in both treatment groups classified as mild. There were no adverse events that led to discontinuation of study treatment, there were no deaths, and the incidence of serious adverse events (SAEs) was lower in the leniolisib group than the placebo group. None of the SAEs were suspected to be related to study treatment.

Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, commented:

"The acceptance of an accelerated regulatory review for leniolisib underlines the high unmet need for patients with APDS, with the product potentially being the first approved treatment for this rare disease. This is an important milestone for the APDS community and for Pharming and is built on the successful Phase II/III data, which we first reported in February 2022. We remain focused on progressing leniolisib through the regulatory review process, with our MAA on track for submission in October of this year, as we seek to make this important new product available to immunologists, hematologists, and their patients in Europe."

About Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase δ Syndrome (APDS)

APDS is a rare primary immunodeficiency that affects approximately one to two people per million. Also known as PASLI, it is caused by variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1, that regulate maturation of white blood cells. Variants of these genes lead to hyperactivity of the PI3Kδ (phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta) pathway.1,2 Balanced signaling in the PI3Kδ pathway is essential for physiological immune function. When this pathway is hyperactive, immune cells fail to mature and function properly, leading to immunodeficiency and dysregulation.1,3 APDS is characterized by severe, recurrent sinopulmonary infections, lymphoproliferation, autoimmunity, and enteropathy.4,5 Because these symptoms can be associated with a variety of conditions, including other primary immunodeficiencies, people with APDS are frequently misdiagnosed and suffer a median 7-year diagnostic delay.6 As APDS is a progressive disease, this delay may lead to an accumulation of damage over time, including permanent lung damage and lymphoma.4-7 The only way to definitively diagnose this condition is through genetic testing.

About Leniolisib

Leniolisib is a small-molecule inhibitor of the delta isoform of the 110 kDa catalytic subunit of class IA PI3K with immunomodulating and potentially anti-neoplastic activities. Leniolisib inhibits the production of phosphatidylinositol-3-4-5-trisphosphate (PIP3). PIP3 serves as an important cellular messenger specifically activating AKT (via PDK1) and regulates a multitude of cell functions such as proliferation, differentiation, cytokine production, cell survival, angiogenesis, and metabolism. Unlike PI3Kα and PI3Kβ, which are ubiquitously expressed, PI3Kẟ and PI3Kγ are expressed primarily in cells of hematopoietic origin. The central role of PI3Kẟ in regulating numerous cellular functions of the adaptive immune system (B-cells and, to a lesser extent, T cells) as well as the innate immune system (neutrophils, mast cells, and macrophages) strongly indicates that PI3Kẟ is a valid and potentially effective therapeutic target for several immune diseases. To date, leniolisib has been well tolerated during both the Phase 1 first-in-human trial in healthy subjects and the Phase II/III registration-enabling study.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.pharming.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2021 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

References

1.  Lucas CL, et al. Nat Immunol. 2014;15:88-97.
2.  Elkaim E, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2016;138(1):210-218.
3.  Nunes-Santos C, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2019;143(5):1676-1687.
4.  Coulter TI, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2017;139(2):597-606.
5.  Maccari ME, et al. Front Immunol. 2018;9:543.
6.  Jamee M, et al. Clin Rev Allergy Immunol. 2020;59(3):323-333.
7.  Condliffe AM, Chandra A. Front Immunol. 2018;9:338.

SOURCE Pharming Group N.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will CRISPR Therapeutics Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been challenging for gene-editing specialist CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Clinical-stage biotechs like CRISPR Therapeutics that aren't consistently profitable were hit especially hard. What will the next 12 months have in store for CRISPR Therapeutics?

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesShares of vaccine produ

  • The New COVID Symptom You Need to Know Now

    BA.5 is driving up cases and hospitalizations in the US, and people are reporting new symptoms connected to the now-dominant Omicron subvariant. "Every time there's a new variant around, there's a lot of talk about, you know, is it going to be more or less severe? Is it going to cause different symptoms? Is it going to trick us because it's going to have new symptoms? And, generally, COVID-19 is COVID-19," says Shira Doron, MD, from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. "You can see some fluctuati

  • This Is the #1 Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Right Now

    The Costco Food Court is home to the iconic hot dog, pizza, and chicken bake. It's gone through some changes recently—from the return of some beloved items to some sudden price hikes. But while it's common to flock to the line for some post-shopping fuel, the menu contains items that are higher in calories and saturated fats, potentially making it harder on your waistline.As tempting as these may seem, many of them haven't quite earned the reputation of being a healthy lunchtime selection when v

  • Conservatives skeptical of covid vaccines battle to lead a hospital

    SARASOTA, Fla - When his blood oxygen dropped to what he described as a critically low level in September, Victor Rohe knew he had "a bad case of covid." But like growing numbers of conservatives here in southwest Florida, Rohe didn't trust the doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital to treat him, even though it's part of one of the state's largest and highest ranked medical systems.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Rohe,

  • Polk County's COVID positivity rate reaches 23.4%

    The positivity rate was 23.4% on testing from July 22 to 28, up slightly from the previous bi-weekly report.

  • The #1 Signal Your Cholesterol is "Dangerously High"

    High cholesterol might not make as many headlines as other health issues, but it's a serious concern that affects an alarming amount of people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL." In addition, the CDC states, "7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high tot

  • 3-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Contracts Rare Powassan Virus From Tick Bite

    "A tiny tick could have taken our sweet boy from us. We are so lucky to be able to share his story," Jonny Simoson's mom Jamie Simoson told PEOPLE on Saturday

  • If You Suddenly Feel This Pain, You Should Call a Doctor

    If you experience sudden, unexplained pain in any part of your body, don't hesitate to seek medical attention. "People have to make a judgment call for themselves, whether they're going to go to an emergency room or make an appointment with their doctor," says Robert Hockberger, MD, chair of emergency medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. "We ask patients to rate their pain from a one to a 10. People who feel that their pain is a seven or higher – anything worse than a bad tooth

  • This Drug Can Help Monkeypox. But The FDA Makes It Hard to Get.

    Yuki Iwamura/AFP via GettyThe government agency charged with helping Americans obtain treatment for monkeypox may once again be allowing red tape to stand between doctors and the treatment their patients need.As the global monkeypox outbreak continues to grow across Europe and the United States, public health authorities have consistently been several steps behind an illness that has infected at least 5,000 Americans in the past three months. Now, with access to the nation’s vaccine supply final

  • Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemical

    The sunscreen brand said the sprays were distributed throughout the U.S.

  • Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’

    A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard. Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath. Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered a cardiac arrest three days later.

  • NY governor declares disaster in state over monkeypox outbreak

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a disaster in the Empire State on Friday amid rising cases of the monkeypox virus. “I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New York, hereby find, pursuant…

  • In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

    Moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine, while declining to share doses with Africa, could leave millions of people unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans, public health officials are warning. While rich countries have ordered millions of vaccines to stop monkeypox within their borders, none have announced plans to share doses with Africa, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. To date, there have been more than 22,000 monkeypox cases reported in nearly 80 countries since May, with about 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo.

  • Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

    Swimming offers a host of beneficial effects on the brain. Stanislaw Pytel/Stone via Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that aerobic exercise can help stave off some of the ravages of aging. But a growing body of research suggests that swimming might provide a unique boost to brain health. Regular swimming has been shown to improve memory, cognitive function, immune response and mood. Swimming may also help repair damage from stress and forge new neural connections in the brain. But scientists are still

  • Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, returns to isolation

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

  • NC health chief: The window to control monkeypox is closing

    NC DHHS Secretary: We have the tests and vaccines to control monkeypox, but we are running out of time. | Opinion

  • If You Smell This Smell, You May Need to See a Doctor

    Smelling things that aren't there—known as parosmia or phantom smells—could be a sign of serious illness. "This morning I saw two patients with parosmia. One said they could smell fish in place of any other scent, and the other can smell burning when there is no smoke around," says ear, nose and throat surgeon Professor Nirmal Kumar. "Both are healthcare workers, and we think there is increased incidence in young people and also in healthcare workers because of exposure to the [COVID] virus in h

  • Serious Signs You Have Liver Damage, Say Experts

    The liver is one of the body's most crucial organs, responsible for detoxifying the blood, metabolizing fats and carbs, and producing essential materials that allow the body's other parts to function. If your liver isn't working properly, it can cause serious, even fatal, health problems. So how does your liver let your body know it's in poor condition? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Swelling Accordi

  • Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for second day in a row in ‘rebound’ case

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.