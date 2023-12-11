Pharvaris N.V.'s (NASDAQ:PHVS) largest shareholders are private equity firms who were rewarded as market cap surged US$578m last week

Key Insights

Significant control over Pharvaris by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Institutional ownership in Pharvaris is 18%

If you want to know who really controls Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, private equity firms were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 40% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pharvaris.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pharvaris?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Pharvaris already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pharvaris' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 6.2% of Pharvaris shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with ownership of 9.2%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.5% and 8.2% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Berndt Axel Modig directly holds 2.3% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Pharvaris

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pharvaris N.V.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$83m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Pharvaris. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 40%, private equity firms could influence the Pharvaris board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

