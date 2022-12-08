U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.25
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,674.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,532.50
    +23.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.57
    +1.56 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +0.67 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8040
    +0.2800 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.61
    +41.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.10
    -5.93 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.80
    -6.39 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Pharvaris Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Pharvaris N.V.
·9 min read
Pharvaris N.V.
Pharvaris N.V.

  • Announced positive top-line data for RAPIDe-1, a global Phase 2 study of PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks

  • Participated in a Type A meeting with the FDA regarding the previously announced holds on the clinical studies of PHA121 in the U.S.

  • Top-line data from CHAPTER-1, a global proof-of-concept Phase 2 study of PHVS416, anticipated 2H2023

  • Executing from a strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of €198 million as of September 30, 2022

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a business update.

“The results of the RAPIDe-1 study affirm our confidence in our clinical development program in HAE,” said Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris. “Pharvaris is fully committed to resolving the clinical holds on PHA121 in the U.S., and we appreciate the opportunity to meet with the FDA in the recent Type A meeting and to work with the agency on next steps. To date, the regulatory status for our studies outside the U.S. remains unchanged. Top-line data from CHAPTER-1, a proof-of-concept study of PHVS416 for the prophylactic treatment of HAE, is anticipated in the second half of 2023. Pharvaris has a strong financial position and will continue to operate with a disciplined approach as we aspire to bring best-in-class oral therapies to the HAE community.”

Recent Business Updates

  • Announcement of positive RAPIDe-1 data. Today Pharvaris announced top-line Phase 2 data demonstrating statistically significant results of PHVS416 as an oral on-demand treatment for HAE attacks. Additional details can be found in the news release.

  • Pharvaris continues to engage with the FDA to resolve the holds on PHA121 clinical trials in the U.S. Following the previously announced receipt of the formal letters regarding the holds on PHA121 clinical trials in the U.S., Pharvaris attended a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). During the meeting, Pharvaris proposed potential paths to resolve the clinical holds for each of the on-demand and prophylactic programs. The company will provide additional information following receipt of the formal meeting minutes.

  • CHAPTER-1, a global Phase 2 study of PHVS416 for the prophylactic treatment of HAE attacks, top-line data is anticipated 2H2023. All active sites outside of the U.S. continue to enroll participants in the CHAPTER-1 clinical study. After being notified of the clinical holds in the U.S., Pharvaris notified country-specific regulatory authorities in Canada, Europe, Israel, and the UK regarding the clinical holds in the U.S. To date, the regulatory status of the CHAPTER-1 study outside the U.S. remains unchanged. Based on our current assumptions regarding ex-U.S. regulatory status and enrollment, Pharvaris anticipates announcing top-line data from the CHAPTER-1 trial in 2H2023. The study is designed to enroll 30 patients globally with a goal of evaluating proof of concept of PHVS416 as an oral prophylaxis against HAE attacks. The safety and efficacy of two doses and placebo will be evaluated by comparing the number of investigator-confirmed attacks during participants’ 12-week treatment period. Data from this proof-of-concept study is expected to inform design of an anticipated Phase 3 study utilizing PHVS719, an extended-release formulation of PHA121.

  • Presentations of preclinical and clinical data supporting development of PH121 at industry meetings. Data detailing PHA121’s pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD) and safety profile, as well as initial bioavailability and absorption data for the softgel capsule formulation, PHVS416, and extended-release tablet formulation, PHVS719, were presented at the Bradykinin Symposium in September, the HAEi Global Leadership Workshop in October, and the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in November. In healthy volunteer clinical studies, PHA121 was shown to be well-tolerated with a favorable PK/PD profile up to the highest dose tested. PHVS416 has been shown to achieve a rapid onset of exposure in humans, which is desirable for the on-demand treatment of HAE. PHVS719 has been shown to sustain therapeutic exposure, which supports its use in the prophylactic treatment of HAE.

  • Strengthened Executive Committee. With the promotion of Annick Deschoolmeester to Chief Human Resources Officer, Pharvaris continues to strengthen its Executive Committee. Since joining Pharvaris as the Head of Human Resources in September 2021, Ms. Deschoolmeester has had a substantial impact on the organization and has been instrumental in positioning Pharvaris for its next stage in scale and impact.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Liquidity Position. Cash and cash equivalents were €198 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to €209 million as of December 31, 2021. The net cash position reflects increased operating expenses, offset by favorable foreign exchange effects.

  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses. R&D expenses were €14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to €9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses. G&A expenses were €8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to €4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Loss for the period. Loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was €8.5million, or basic and diluted loss per share of €0.25, compared to €9.1 million, or basic and diluted loss per share of €0.28, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Note on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Pharvaris is a Foreign Private Issuer and prepares and reports consolidated financial statements and financial information in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Pharvaris maintains its books and records in the Euro currency.

About PHVS416
PHVS416 is an investigational softgel capsule formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris aims to develop this formulation to provide rapid and reliable symptom relief, through rapid exposure of attack-mitigating therapy in a convenient, small oral dosage form. PHVS416 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development outside the U.S. for the on-demand and proof-of-concept prophylactic treatment of HAE.

About PHVS719
PHVS719 is an investigational extended-release tablet formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is developing this formulation to provide an easy way to prevent attacks with sustained exposure of attack-preventing medicine in a convenient, small oral dosage form. PHVS719 is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of HAE. In healthy volunteers, a single dose of PHVS719 was well tolerated with an extended-release profile supporting once-daily dosing.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE safe, effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, for both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Pharvaris’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include but are not limited to the following: uncertainty in the outcome of our interactions with regulatory authorities, including the FDA with respect to the clinical holds on PHA121 clinical trials in the U.S.; the expected timing, progress, or success of our clinical development programs, especially for PHVS416 and PHVS719, which are in mid-stage global clinical trials and are currently on hold in the U.S. as a result of the clinical holds; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which may adversely impact our business, nonclinical studies, and clinical trials; the timing of regulatory approvals; the value of our ordinary shares; the timing, costs and other limitations involved in obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates PHVS416 and PHVS719, or any other product candidate that we may develop in the future; our ability to establish commercial capabilities or enter into agreements with third parties to market, sell, and distribute our product candidates; our ability to compete in the pharmaceutical industry and with competitive generic products; our ability to market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for our product candidates; our ability to raise capital when needed and on acceptable terms; regulatory developments in the United States, the European Union and other jurisdictions; our ability to protect our intellectual property and know-how and operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights or regulatory exclusivity of others; our ability to manage negative consequences from changes in applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws, our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; changes in general market, political and economic conditions, including as a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and the other factors described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. While Pharvaris may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pharvaris disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pharvaris’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact
Maryann Cimino
Director of Corporate Relations
maryann.cimino@pharvaris.com
+1-617-710-7305


Recommended Stories

  • After hours stock movers: GameStop, Rent the Runway, C3.ai, and more

    Top stocks moving after hours on Wednesday, December 7, 2023.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    Economic uncertainty has battered the stock market this year, sparking recession fears that have driven the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory. During that downturn, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen its share price nosedive 76%, marking its greatest loss of value since it became a public company (for the second time) in 2015. PayPal operates a two-sided payments network with 432 million active accounts, including 397 million consumers and 35 million merchants.

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

  • Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy Now?

    SentinelOne (NYSE: S) posted its latest quarterly report on Dec. 6. Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), SentinelOne's net loss widened from $68.6 million to $98.9 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, which excludes its stock-based compensation and other one-time expenses, its net loss widened from $39.9 million to $44.4 million, or $0.16 per share -- but still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.06.

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, Without a Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve hasn’t had much success so far in wrestling down sky-high inflation, but its monetary tightening campaign is having a major impact in deflating asset bubbles that swelled during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 4 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Attractive Returns

    As brokers have a deeper insight into stocks, one must follow rating upgrades before investing. We select United Therapeutics (UTHR), StoneCo (STNE), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and United Airlines (UAL), as these have seen rating upgrades.

  • Carvana stock collapses amid bankruptcy fears after creditor pact and another $1 price target

    Carvana shares spiraled Wednesday after the online car retailer’s biggest creditors reportedly signed an agreement to cooperate in potential restructuring negotiations as the company faces growing bankruptcy risk.

  • Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions

    Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund. Blackstone shares have lost 15% of their value since Dec. 1, when the New York-based firm disclosed it had for the first time limited redemptions from the REIT, which is marketed to high net-worth investors rather than institutional clients like pension funds and insurance firms.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in December

    The tech sector isn't the first sector many investors think of when it comes to dividend stocks. After all, tech may not have as many high-yielding stocks as sectors more typically associated with dividends, like financials, energy, or telecom. While the yields may not be as high as those in more mature sectors, I like the idea of combining the cutting-edge innovation and long-term growth of top tech stocks and supplementing them with quarterly dividend payments.

  • The Fed is expected to raise rates once more before 2023. If you’re shopping for a new CD, you may want to hold off

    Should you invest in a CD? The Fed's recent moves have sent interest rates—and APYs—higher.

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.