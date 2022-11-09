U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,792.95
    -35.16 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,870.20
    -290.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,485.01
    -131.19 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.71
    -21.21 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.77
    -2.14 (-2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.34
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    -0.0041 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1320
    +0.0060 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1383
    -0.0162 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2310
    +0.5680 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,185.52
    -2,290.41 (-11.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.78
    -27.92 (-6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.04
    -12.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Phase Change Material Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Phase Change Material Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06340608/?utm_source=PRN



The Global Phase Change Material Market size was estimated at USD 1,490.23 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,698.56 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.23% to reach USD 3,311.67 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Phase Change Material to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Eutectic, Inorganic, and Organic. The Inorganic is further studied across metallic Alloys and Salt Hydrates. The Organic is further studied across Nonparaffin and Paraffin.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Building & Construction, Cold Chain & Packaging, Electronics, HVAC, Refrigeration & Equipment, Textile, and Thermal Energy Storage.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Phase Change Material market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Phase Change Material Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitorâ€™s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Phase Change Material Market, including Advansa B.V., AI Technology Inc., Ciat Group, Climator Sweden AB, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Croda International Plc., Encapsys LLC, Henkel AG & Company KGAA, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc., Kaplan Energy SaS, Microtek Laboratories Inc., Outlast Technologies LLC, Phase Change Materials Products Ltd., PureTemp LLC., Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Salca BV, Sasol Limited, Shenzen Aochuan Technology Co., Ltd., and Teappcm.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Phase Change Material Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Phase Change Material Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Phase Change Material Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Phase Change Material Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Phase Change Material Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Phase Change Material Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Phase Change Material Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06340608/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phase-change-material-market-research-report-by-type-application-region---global-forecast-to-2027---cumulative-impact-of-covid-19-301671897.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Disney stock falls after Q4 earnings disappoint

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Disney following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Hecla Mining (HL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Hecla Mining (HL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 12.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -153.85% and 49.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 15.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Occidental Petroleum stock dips on mixed third-quarter earnings, increased guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs in the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance

  • ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ViaSat (VSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -540.91% and 13.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Often, healthcare stocks outperform because investors know people can't avoid buying their medications or undergoing a medical procedure. Today, though, many healthcare stocks are heading for an annual decline. Instead of avoiding these players, investors should give them a second look.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Bionano Genomics Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$7.22m (up 55% from 3Q...

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -216.67% and 75.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • HanesBrands (HBI) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

    HanesBrands (HBI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 4.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$3.60b (down...

  • Kroger (NYSE:KR) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    The Kroger Co. ( NYSE:KR ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)?

    While R1 RCM Inc. ( NASDAQ:RCM ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price...

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Apple Stock?

    Like many tech stocks in 2022, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are down year to date with a loss of 22%. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 32% so far this year. While Apple stock has suffered, it has still fared far better than many of its technology peers.

  • "I'm Especially Sorry" Apologizes Mark Zuckerberg

    The CEO of Meta Platforms offers a mea culpa after long months of stubbornly pursuing a strategy rejected by investors.