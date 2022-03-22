U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Molly Henderson as Chief Financial and Business Officer

Phathom Pharmaceuticals
·2 min read
In this article:
  • URGN
  • CALT
  • PHAT
Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Molly Henderson to the position of Chief Financial and Business Officer. Ms. Henderson will join the Company effective April 5, 2022.

Ms. Henderson most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of UroGen Pharma (Nasdaq: URGN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building novel treatments for specialty cancers and urologic disease. She brings over two decades of global finance expertise and has extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and capital raising.

“Molly brings to Phathom deep financial acumen and significant industry experience across mid-size and large-scale commercial organizations, and we are excited to have her join our executive leadership team,” said Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom. “Phathom’s corporate finance, strategy, and business development capabilities will be further enhanced through Molly’s leadership as we accelerate our evolution into a commercial stage company.”

Ms. Henderson has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT). She was previously the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Advaxis, Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.), and prior to then, the Chief Business and Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of VirtualScopics, Inc. Ms. Henderson holds an MBA and MS in Accounting from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About Phathom
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACTS
Media Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:
Joe Hand
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com


