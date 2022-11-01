U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.75
    +37.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,977.00
    +202.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,589.50
    +142.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.60
    +19.60 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.23
    +1.70 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.20
    +16.50 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    +0.83 (+4.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9944
    +0.0057 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.82
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1561
    +0.0094 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1030
    -1.6110 (-1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,537.25
    -170.84 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.82
    +2.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.82
    +97.29 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Placement of the Remaining $40 Million in Non-Dilutive Capital under its up to $300 Million Revenue Interest Financing Agreement

Phathom Pharmaceuticals
·3 min read
Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals

  • Up to $40 million committed, resulting in total financing of up to $300 million available to Phathom with total royalty payments capped at 2.0x invested capital

  • Provides agreement for additional $15 million upon FDA approval of vonoprazan for treatment of erosive esophagitis (EE) and $25 million for achievement of a sales milestone

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today announced that up to an additional $40 million in non-dilutive capital has been secured from an additional investor under the terms of Phathom’s revenue interest financing agreement announced on May 4, 2022.

Up to $40 million has been committed, comprised of $15 million upon FDA approval of vonoprazan for treatment of EE, and $25 million upon achievement of a sales milestone. This additional potential funding is subject to the revenue interest financing agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners, NovaQuest Capital Management, and Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) which provided Phathom with the option to add additional investors for up to $40 million in additional funding. This additional $40 million in potential funding increases the total financing available to Phathom under the agreement to up to $300 million.

In exchange for the commitment to provide these cash payments, the investors will receive a 10% royalty on Phathom’s net sales of products containing vonoprazan. The royalty payment will be reduced to 1% on incremental net sales that exceed certain annual thresholds following regulatory approval of vonoprazan for symptomatic non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). The total royalties payable by Phathom to the investors are capped at 2.0x of the total payments received from the investors. Upon achievement of the cap amount, the agreement will terminate.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as sole structuring agent on the transaction.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACTS

Media and Investor Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2022 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.
VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in a Historic Bear Market

    Chances are you'll never get another opportunity to buy these superb businesses this cheap again.

  • Get Ready for Rough Guidance From AMD

    After two years of strong pandemic-fueled demand, the PC market has fallen into shambles. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the No. 2 player in both the PC and server CPU markets behind Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), has not escaped the pain. Given the state of the PC market, Intel's weak outlook, and the fact that AMD's new Ryzen desktop chips have a pricing problem, the end of the year is going to be rough for AMD.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Nio posts 10,059 October deliveries, stock pops amid broader China rally

    Nio Inc. said Tuesday morning that it delivered 10,059 vehicles during the month of October, bringing the Chinese electric-vehicle company's year-to-date deliveries up to 92,493. Nio announced that its October deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs as well as 4,080 premium smart electric sedans. "The vehicle production and delivery were constrained by operation challenges in our plants as well as supply chain volatilities due to the COVID-19 situations in certain regions in Ch

  • Uber reports greater than anticipated losses, revenue jumps 72% year-over-year

    Uber reports greater than anticipated Q3 losses, but revenue jumped 72% year-over-year.

  • Alibaba and Nio among Chinese stocks surging as hopes build about potential reopening

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese names were enjoying a sharp rally in premarket trading Tuesday as hopes built about a potential relaxation of the country's severe measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • Is Wall Street Overly Negative on Meta Stock?

    Frustration is a reasonable response to Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) aggressive spending on its metaverse ambitions. The logical move would be to cut back on your spending, especially when Meta's Reality Labs segment is bleeding cash. Wall Street disapproves of Meta's actions, and has slaughtered the stock price over the past 12 months.

  • Stocks getting downgraded: HanesBrands, Paramount, Caterpillar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts' downgrades on HanesBrands, Paramount, and Caterpillar.

  • Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Goodyear (GT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.43% and 4.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Why Silicom Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) were climbing higher today after the company reported third-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates. Tech investors have been eager for good news as the sector had suffered over the past year -- and they found it in Silicom's latest results. Silicom's third-quarter sales increased by 19% from the year-ago quarter to $39.2 million, which beat analysts' consensus estimate of $38.8 million.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency took the market by storm last year, but in 2022, crypto performance has been more than underwhelming. Bitcoin, still the largest of any crypto, is down 56% year to date, and Ethereum has fallen 58%. In addition to the bubble bursting in crypto, the blockchain-based currencies have yet to provide significant functionality in the world.

  • Qualcomm Q4 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    Qualcomm shares have experienced adverse price action year-to-date, down more than 30% and widely lagging behind the S&P 500.

  • Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD has beaten earnings expectations for nine consecutive quarters, dating back to July 2020.