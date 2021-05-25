U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,188.13
    -8.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.46
    -81.52 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,657.17
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.63
    -18.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.87
    -0.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.90
    +16.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    28.12
    +0.22 (+0.77%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.2250
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    -0.0440 (-2.74%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.4144
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    108.7400
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,645.79
    -1,913.07 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.86
    -21.87 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.79
    -21.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Phathom Pharmaceuticals
·1 min read
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference which runs from June 1-4, 2021.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on social media: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma and Twitter @PhathomPharma.

CONTACTS
Media Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:
Todd Branning
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com


