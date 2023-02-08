U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

PHBI Pharmgreen Launches Online Sales for Its MaxGenomic™ Supplement Product

Pharmagreen Biotech Inc.
·4 min read
Pharmagreen Biotech Inc.
Pharmagreen Biotech Inc.

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTC PINKS: PHBI), “Pharmagreen” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that it has completed development of its first formulated nutraceutical product and has commenced online sales via the Shopify ecommerce platform of its MaxGenomic™ Supplement.  The company is also pleased to have entered the nutraceutical industry with this product development and be part of this multi-hundred-billion-dollar industry that is growing at a record pace.

MaxGenomic™ Supplement comes in a bottle with 60 Enteric capsules (delayed release), for a one- or two-month supply, depending on suggested use. This all-natural product utilizes a combination of fifteen ingredients from medicinal plants and medicinal mushrooms.

Pharmagreen’s proprietary blend is unique to the market, by combining mushrooms and herbs in one, delayed release, capsule. A nutrigenomic supplement for the utmost mind and body experience. Nutrigenomics, or nutritional genomics, concerns the relationship between nutrients, diet, and genetic expression. The Company’s new product was formulated to help and assist with repairing damage done to your DNA. This damage happens during cell division and as a result of oxidative stresses due to environmental influences such as pollution. The human body has the ability to repair DNA with special proteins but over time these proteins get used up. By using fungi and plants that contain β-glucans, polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid, lipopolysaccharides, and many more beneficial compounds it is possible to reverse damage done to your genes.

Pharmagreen created this new line of genomic supplements because health and wellness start on the cellular level.

Online store is now open, please visit: https://pharmagreen-store.myshopify.com/

Pharmagreen’s team focus is to help and aid, in the sales of MaxGenomic™ Supplement and additional nutraceutical products development.  We are working with our first honorary sports ambassador, Mr. Tyrell Crosby to assist with the promotion of the product. The company has plans to keep adding to the list of honorary sports ambassadors’ representatives.  Pharmagreen’s near future plans also include launching additional products of its MaxGenomic™ brand designed for the extremely active, sports professionals and on the go individuals who are looking for immediate help and support before they begin and during their routine.

“This is a very great start to the new year, as we have started the sales program of our very unique MaxGenomic™ Supplement brand. It is a year of revenues for the company and increasing shareholder value. We also intend to bring to market additional all natural and beneficial product lines to enhance revenue growth,” stated Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.

Pharmagreen is currently developing its nutraceutical products, and is focused on generating revenues from its proprietary blend of therapeutic plants and fungi, a nutraceutical wellness product.  Utilizing the Company's expertise in plant genetics, Pharmagreen's transgenic program uses the newest technology available to research and create nutraceuticals, protein-based vaccines, and daily supplements with the potential to improve lives and address a wide variety of disease conditions.  For further information on the Company, and our website, please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

For company’s online store, please visit: https://pharmagreen-store.myshopify.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

The OTC Markets or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management.

Contact Information:
Tel: (702) 803 9404
Email: info@pharmagreen.ca
Online Store: https://pharmagreen-store.myshopify.com/  
Corporate Website: www.pharmagreen.ca



