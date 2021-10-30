U.S. markets closed

Phemex Launches a BTCUSD USD-margin Contract for Trading

·2 min read

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / Phemex is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange that opened in December 2019.

The company recently announced that the BTCUSD linear trading contract is now available. You can access it on the platform's official website.

Phemex is headed by eight former Morgan Stanley directors, including Jack Tao. They planned to make a truly client-oriented platform that didn't have the typical disadvantages of crypto exchanges. The service works quickly without freezing and functions smoothly even during large price swings. There is also 24/7 customer support.

What is Phemex?

The cryptocurrency trading platform was launched in 2019. The Phemex team set out to build the world's most reliable platform for trading cryptocurrency derivatives. The main advantage of the company is that it offers a large set of tools that are useful for trading.

The platform pays close attention to the security of users' funds in order to protect their accounts from hacks. All assets are stored on cold wallets, and transactions are carried out through an offline signature with control carried out by the team. The company aims to help people in a safe and profitable manner.

The first thing that catches your eye on the trading dashboard is the block interface, where the user can move, increase, decrease, and swap modules at his discretion. Users can organize everything according to their preferences, which improves their experience.

The main highlights of Phemex's contract trading are:

  • More than 300 thousand transactions are processed per second.

  • A convenient panel with various tools.

  • Subaccount functions were designed to support long-term and short-term contracts.

  • Access to up to 200 sub-accounts, convenient withdrawal of funds and a full API interface.

  • The most reliable protection and cold wallet storage.

The platform also provides bracket orders - this is a special tool that allows you to set both stop loss and take profit simultaneously. It helps to minimize risks while trading and also saves time because there is no need to monitor the price movement constantly or place additional orders.

CONTACTS

Nicolas Tang
Head of Internal Communications
nicolas.tang@phemex.com

SOURCE: Phemex



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669899/Phemex-Launches-a-BTCUSD-USD-margin-Contract-for-Trading

