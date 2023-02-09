PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023.
Highlights
First quarter total investment income was $4.7 million; net investment income of $1.7 million
Net asset value (NAV) of $124.7 million, or $59.38 per share as of December 31, 2022
Secured a 3-year $50 million credit facility with Woodforest National Bank as lead arranger (SOFR + 2.90%)
Weighted average yield of 11.3% on debt and other income producing investments
Subsequent Events:
On January 17, 2023, redeemed the $22.5 million 6.125% unsecured notes due March 30, 2023
On February 8, 2023, the Board approved the expansion of the current repurchase program from $25 million to $35 million. Since announcing the plan on January 11, 2021 through February 7, 2023, the Company has repurchased 627,137 shares at an aggregate price of $24.9 million.
David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:
“While the capital markets remain volatile, they also present attractive investment opportunities for generating shareholder value. For the quarter the portfolio performed well with strong income generation coupled with NAV/share growth. In addition, we are pleased to announce a $10 million increase in the share repurchase program. Since the program’s inception we have repurchased 23% of our shares outstanding.”
Selected First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total investment income was $4.7 million, of which $4.6 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total net expenses were $3.1 million and total net investment income was $1.6 million.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $13k and net unrealized gain of $2.3 million, due largely to market volatility in various investments.
Portfolio and Investment Activities
As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $183.3 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 5 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $5.4 million.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At December 31, 2022, the Company had $17.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $57.5 million and $22.5 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023, respectively.
ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, grow the Company, increase net investment income, reduce operating expenses, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.
For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
December 31,
September 30,
Assets:
Investments at fair value
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $146,467,213 and $147,378,917, respectively)
$
123,227,670
$
122,616,275
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $29,987,947 and $30,585,884, respectively)
12,431,792
12,314,192
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $75,017,459 and $85,483,093, respectively)
47,611,717
58,026,182
Total Investments at fair value
183,271,179
192,956,649
Cash and cash equivalents
17,654,080
22,768,066
Receivables:
Interest receivable
1,712,890
727,576
Paydown receivable
400,308
112,500
Dividends receivable
269,330
269,330
Other receivable
-
36,992
Prepaid share repurchase
384,637
489,156
Deferred financing costs
332,092
50,000
Due from Affiliate
301,020
271,962
Other assets
1,054,413
1,192,677
Total Assets
$
205,379,949
$
218,874,908
Liabilities:
Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,955,972 and $2,059,164, respectively)
$
78,065,828
$
77,962,636
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,042,136
2,040,277
Other liabilities
535,267
572,949
Interest and fees payable
503,125
503,125
Deferred revenue
472,521
325,602
Administrator expenses payable
68,267
74,911
Due to broker
-
16,550,000
Total Liabilities
80,687,144
98,029,500
Commitments and Contingencies
Net Assets:
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,099,824 and 2,102,129 common shares outstanding, respectively
2,100
2,102
Capital in excess of par value
675,297,285
675,401,802
Total distributable earnings (loss)
(550,606,580
)
(554,558,496
)
Total Net Assets
124,692,805
120,845,408
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
205,379,949
$
218,874,908
Net Asset Value Per Common Share
$
59.38
$
57.49
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Interest Income:
Interest from investments
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Cash
$
1,916,041
$
1,015,692
Payment in-kind
106,187
138,511
Affiliated investments:
Cash
198,453
122,147
Payment in-kind
89,743
97,028
Controlled investments:
Cash
194,627
553,638
Total interest income
2,505,051
1,927,016
Dividend income
2,032,358
702,930
Interest from cash and cash equivalents
92,226
2,739
Fee income
73,599
270,122
Other income
-
230,434
Total Investment Income
4,703,234
3,133,241
Expenses:
Interest and financing expenses
1,233,176
1,487,675
Salaries and benefits
857,533
505,875
Professional fees, net
347,917
306,751
General and administrative expenses
219,977
196,559
Directors fees
194,000
208,500
Insurance expenses
124,084
158,904
Administrator expenses
77,884
68,866
Total expenses
3,054,571
2,933,130
Net Investment Income
1,648,663
200,111
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
Net realized gains (losses):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
13,448
484,513
Affiliated investments
-
14,737,897
Controlled investments
-
925
Total net realized gains (losses)
13,448
15,223,335
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
1,523,099
131,963
Affiliated investments
715,537
(10,473,843
)
Controlled investments
51,169
17,641
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)
2,289,805
(10,324,239
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(296,197
)
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)
2,303,253
4,602,899
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
3,951,916
$
4,803,010
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
1.88
$
1.91
Weighted average basic and diluted net investment income (loss) per common share
$
0.78
$
0.08
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
2,100,876
2,517,221