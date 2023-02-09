U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PhenixFIN Corporation
·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023.

Highlights

  • First quarter total investment income was $4.7 million; net investment income of $1.7 million

  • Net asset value (NAV) of $124.7 million, or $59.38 per share as of December 31, 2022

  • Secured a 3-year $50 million credit facility with Woodforest National Bank as lead arranger (SOFR + 2.90%)

  • Weighted average yield of 11.3% on debt and other income producing investments

Subsequent Events:

  • On January 17, 2023, redeemed the $22.5 million 6.125% unsecured notes due March 30, 2023

  • On February 8, 2023, the Board approved the expansion of the current repurchase program from $25 million to $35 million. Since announcing the plan on January 11, 2021 through February 7, 2023, the Company has repurchased 627,137 shares at an aggregate price of $24.9 million.

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“While the capital markets remain volatile, they also present attractive investment opportunities for generating shareholder value. For the quarter the portfolio performed well with strong income generation coupled with NAV/share growth. In addition, we are pleased to announce a $10 million increase in the share repurchase program. Since the program’s inception we have repurchased 23% of our shares outstanding.”

Selected First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total investment income was $4.7 million, of which $4.6 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total net expenses were $3.1 million and total net investment income was $1.6 million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $13k and net unrealized gain of $2.3 million, due largely to market volatility in various investments.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $183.3 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 5 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $5.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2022, the Company had $17.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $57.5 million and $22.5 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, grow the Company, increase net investment income, reduce operating expenses, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

 

 

December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments at fair value

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $146,467,213 and $147,378,917, respectively)

 

$

123,227,670

 

 

 

$

122,616,275

 

Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $29,987,947 and $30,585,884, respectively)

 

 

12,431,792

 

 

 

 

12,314,192

 

Controlled investments (amortized cost of $75,017,459 and $85,483,093, respectively)

 

 

47,611,717

 

 

 

 

58,026,182

 

Total Investments at fair value

 

 

183,271,179

 

 

 

 

192,956,649

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

17,654,080

 

 

 

 

22,768,066

 

Receivables:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest receivable

 

 

1,712,890

 

 

 

 

727,576

 

Paydown receivable

 

 

400,308

 

 

 

 

112,500

 

Dividends receivable

 

 

269,330

 

 

 

 

269,330

 

Other receivable

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

36,992

 

Prepaid share repurchase

 

 

384,637

 

 

 

 

489,156

 

Deferred financing costs

 

 

332,092

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Due from Affiliate

 

 

301,020

 

 

 

 

271,962

 

Other assets

 

 

1,054,413

 

 

 

 

1,192,677

 

Total Assets

 

$

205,379,949

 

 

 

$

218,874,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,955,972 and $2,059,164, respectively)

 

$

78,065,828

 

 

 

$

77,962,636

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

1,042,136

 

 

 

 

2,040,277

 

Other liabilities

 

 

535,267

 

 

 

 

572,949

 

Interest and fees payable

 

 

503,125

 

 

 

 

503,125

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

472,521

 

 

 

 

325,602

 

Administrator expenses payable

 

 

68,267

 

 

 

 

74,911

 

Due to broker

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

16,550,000

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

80,687,144

 

 

 

 

98,029,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,099,824 and 2,102,129 common shares outstanding, respectively

 

 

2,100

 

 

 

 

2,102

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

 

675,297,285

 

 

 

 

675,401,802

 

Total distributable earnings (loss)

 

 

(550,606,580

)

 

 

 

(554,558,496

)

Total Net Assets

 

 

124,692,805

 

 

 

 

120,845,408

 

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

 

$

205,379,949

 

 

 

$

218,874,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Asset Value Per Common Share

 

$

59.38

 

 

 

$

57.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest from investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

1,916,041

 

 

$

1,015,692

 

Payment in-kind

 

 

106,187

 

 

 

138,511

 

Affiliated investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

 

198,453

 

 

 

122,147

 

Payment in-kind

 

 

89,743

 

 

 

97,028

 

Controlled investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

 

194,627

 

 

 

553,638

 

Total interest income

 

 

2,505,051

 

 

 

1,927,016

 

Dividend income

 

 

2,032,358

 

 

 

702,930

 

Interest from cash and cash equivalents

 

 

92,226

 

 

 

2,739

 

Fee income

 

 

73,599

 

 

 

270,122

 

Other income

 

 

-

 

 

 

230,434

 

Total Investment Income

 

 

4,703,234

 

 

 

3,133,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and financing expenses

 

 

1,233,176

 

 

 

1,487,675

 

Salaries and benefits

 

 

857,533

 

 

 

505,875

 

Professional fees, net

 

 

347,917

 

 

 

306,751

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

219,977

 

 

 

196,559

 

Directors fees

 

 

194,000

 

 

 

208,500

 

Insurance expenses

 

 

124,084

 

 

 

158,904

 

Administrator expenses

 

 

77,884

 

 

 

68,866

 

Total expenses

 

 

3,054,571

 

 

 

2,933,130

 

Net Investment Income

 

 

1,648,663

 

 

 

200,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains (losses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

 

 

13,448

 

 

 

484,513

 

Affiliated investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

14,737,897

 

Controlled investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

925

 

Total net realized gains (losses)

 

 

13,448

 

 

 

15,223,335

 

Net change in unrealized gains (losses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

 

 

1,523,099

 

 

 

131,963

 

Affiliated investments

 

 

715,537

 

 

 

(10,473,843

)

Controlled investments

 

 

51,169

 

 

 

17,641

 

Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)

 

 

2,289,805

 

 

 

(10,324,239

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

(296,197

)

Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

 

2,303,253

 

 

 

4,602,899

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

 

$

3,951,916

 

 

$

4,803,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share

 

$

1.88

 

 

$

1.91

 

Weighted average basic and diluted net investment income (loss) per common share

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.08

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

 

2,100,876

 

 

 

2,517,221

 



