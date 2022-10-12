Phenol Derivative Market Size Worth $56.5 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.6%: AMR

Allied Market Research

Increasing use of liquid detergents, mouth wash, floor cleaners, and disinfectants drives the growth of the global phenol derivative market. Based on derivative, the Bisphenol-A (BPA) segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would remain lucrative during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phenol derivative market was estimated at $36.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $56.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $36.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $56.5 Billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 342 Segments Covered Derivative, End-use Industry, and Region. Drivers Increasing use of liquid detergents, mouth wash, floor cleaners, and disinfectants Opportunities Improved sales targeting efficiency Restraints Presence of caustic substances in phenol



Covid-19 Scenario-

The distorted supply & demand chain from industries such as chemical, textile, automotive impacted the global phenol derivative market negatively.

However, there was an increase in demand for phenol derivatives from the electrical and electronics industry since utilization of electronics products witnessed an inclined curve.

The global phenol derivative market is analyzed across derivative, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on derivative, the Bisphenol-A (BPA) segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The phenolic resin segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the chemicals segment garnered more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The electrical and electronics segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global phenol derivative market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global phenol derivative market report include Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kumho P & B Chemicals., Inc, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, Hexion Inc, Shell Plc, Cepsa, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, PTT Phenol Company Limited, SABIC, Solvay SA, Ineos, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

