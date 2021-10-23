U.S. markets closed

Phenol Market Size to Grow by USD 3.16 bn from 2020 to 2024 | Rising Demand from Developing Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The phenol market is expected to grow by USD 3.16 bn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Phenol Market by Derivative Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Request a Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the phenol market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Download a Free Sample to learn more about phenol market segmentation.

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The phenol market report covers the following areas:

Although the rising demand from developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities, safety concerns associated with the use of phenol will challenge the growth of market participants.

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the phenol market, including Compañía Española de Petróleos SA, Covestro AG, Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PTT Global Chemical Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Solvay SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the phenol market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist phenol market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the phenol market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the phenol market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of phenol market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Formaldehyde Market: The formaldehyde market has been segmented by end-user (construction and furniture, automotive, and others), derivatives (urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, polyoxymethylene, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Polyphenol Market: The polyphenol market has been segmented by type (grape seed, tea, apple, and others), application (functional beverage, functional food, dietary supplement, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Phenol Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 3.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.68

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Compañía Española de Petróleos SA, Covestro AG, Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PTT Global Chemical Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Solvay SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phenol-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-16-bn-from-2020-to-2024--rising-demand-from-developing-economies-to-boost-growth--technavio-301406408.html

SOURCE Technavio

