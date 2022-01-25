U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.02
    -57.11 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,126.99
    -237.51 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,608.40
    -246.73 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.35
    -43.16 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.39
    +1.08 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7490
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9730
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,651.00
    +2,451.27 (+7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.87
    +12.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,366.97
    +69.82 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Phenolic Resin Market size worth $ 19.09 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Increasing demand for phenolic resin in various industries such as construction, furniture, automotive, and advancement in the property of phenolic resin is the factor driving the market growth of the Global Phenolic Resin Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Phenolic Resin Market" By Type (Resol Resin, Novolac Resin), By Application (Wood Adhesives, Foundry And Molding, Laminates, Insulation), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Phenolic Resin Market size was valued at USD 13.54 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.09 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3645

Browse in-depth TOC on "Phenolic Resin Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Phenolic Resin Market Overview

Increasing demand for phenolic resin in various industries such as construction, furniture, automotive, and advancement in the property of phenolic resin is the factor driving the market growth of the Global Phenolic Resin Market. Due to high heat resistance, it is vastly used in automotive parts and electrical switches. The low thermal conductivity drives phenolic resins suited for use in insulation materials. Due to water resistance, it is used as a steady binder and glue in structural wood panels and as a binder in mineral wool insulation.

Due to high thermal stability and fire resistance are used in the automotive and construction industries as brake linings, insulation foams, foundry binders, and composites. The advancement of properties in phenolic resins can be modified to suit any application by changing the catalysts during manufacturing. Phenolic resins are uncolored, volatile gas at room temperatures and pungent odor. Formaldehyde and phenol are the primary raw materials used for production. As a corrosive substance, phenol can poison the human body if inhaled, consumed, or absorbed. Specific rules and regulations by the respective government in using phenolic resins are the factor that hampers the market growth.

The opportunities for Phenolic Resin Market growth are an increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles for manufacturers, which helps in boosting the market. Ongoing developments in the automotive and transportation industries have made a massive demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. For making automobiles lightweight and fuel-efficient, companies have to use different lightweight materials such as aluminum, steel, composites, or plastics. In a vehicle, the use of glues enables fewer fasteners, such as welds, rivets, or bolts. Sealants and composites help decrease the extra weight metal bodies, and pins add to vehicles. The use of high-quality materials and adhesives increases vehicles' crashes, and impact resistance increases the demand for phenolic resins globally.

Key Developments

  • On September 2020, Black Diamond and Investindustrial acquired Phenolic Specialty Resin, Hexamine, and European-based Forest Products Resins businesses from Hexion, Inc.

  • In September 2020, SI Group expanded its facility in Nanjing, China, to increase the production capacity of tackifier resins by 50%.

  • On August 2021, SI Group planned to expand its resole production capacities in Rotterdam Junction, New York, and Lote, India, by 25%.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Fenolit d.d., Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., SI Group, Inc., and Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Phenolic Resin Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Phenolic Resin Market, By Type

  • Phenolic Resin Market, By Application

  • Phenolic Resin Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Molding Compound Market By Resin Type (Polyester, Phenolic, Epoxy), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Coatings Market By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester), By Technology (Solvent Based, Water-Based, Powder, High Solids), By Vertical (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive OEM), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Construction Adhesives Market By Technology (Waterborne Technology, Reactive Technology, Solvent-borne Technology), By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Epoxy), By End-Use Sector (Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Rapid Prototyping Materials Market By Material Type (Ceramics, Metals, and Alloys), By End-User (Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

World's Top 7 Epoxy Resin Manufacturers building a stronger foundation for internationally operating industries

Visualize Phenolic Resin Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phenolic-resin-market-size-worth--19-09-billion-globally-by-2028-at-4-45-cagr-verified-market-research-301467606.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    The Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it was facing supply-chain issues across all of its businesses, but the problem remained most acute at its healthcare unit. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel. In response, Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the company was raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Steel Dynamics Earnings Top As Steel Stocks Try To Forge Rebound

    Steel Dynamics kicked off a big week of steel stock earnings with Nucor and U.S. Steel to follow. Can STLD, NUE and X rebound?

  • GE Misses Sales Expectations in Setback for Larry Culp’s Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leader

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • My 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy in January

    January has not been kind to growth stocks. Longtime investors know that short-term volatility is simply the price of admission for the outsized returns that many growth stocks can produce over the long term. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are three growth stocks worth considering for patient investors that can stomach more pain in case the stock market keeps falling.

  • Inflation at 7%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Walt Disney Next?

    Stock splits don't change anything fundamental, but Disney still might have a logical reason to enact one.

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, the stocks that investors pick up need great long-term potential, as well as a recession-proof business model. Two tech companies I'd buy during a recession are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Both provide vital software, something that cannot be cut regardless of how bad business gets.