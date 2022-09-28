U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,709.38
    +62.09 (+1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,640.04
    +505.05 (+1.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,993.03
    +163.52 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.91
    +42.40 (+2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    +3.11 (+3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    +32.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    +0.50 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9721
    +0.0123 (+1.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7670
    -0.1970 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0152 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1350
    -0.6560 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,542.20
    +489.39 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.49
    +16.71 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Phenolic Resins Market Size is projected to reach USD 21.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.64%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global phenolic resins market size was valued at USD 12.92 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 21.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% due to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as consumer goods, automotive, construction, and aerospace.

New York, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molded components made from phenolic resin enhance fire safety and overall vehicle performance. In addition, the continued expansion of the global electronics and power industries is projected to enhance the demand for circuit boards, which are required to assemble transformers and electronic devices. However, reliance on petroleum feedstock and environmental concerns connected to producing phenolic resins are anticipated to limit the growth of the worldwide phenolic resins market. Petroleum is the primary raw material source for phenolic resin production. Increasing environmental contamination and the depletion of fossil fuels have compelled the industry to search for sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based raw resources.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/phenolic-resins-market/request-sample


Exceptional Qualities of Phenolic Resin and Enhancing Comprehension of Usage and Applicability Drives the Global Market

The growing demand for lightweight, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly synthetic structures drives the phenolic resin market. Molded phenolic resin components serve as a safety platform and improve overall vehicle performance, increasing market efficiency. Regarding the stringent regulations for energy-efficient products, using phenolic resin in impregnated materials stimulates market growth. During the projected period, demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by a rise in application awareness. In addition, the increasing demand for eco-friendly, lightweight synthetic constructions is driving up the demand for phenolic resin. However, the unpredictable cost of raw materials, such as petroleum-based goods, is anticipated to impede market expansion throughout the forecast period.

At room temperature, phenolic resins are colorless, explosive, and pungent gases. Formaldehyde and phenol are critical components used in their production. Composite wood goods (hardwood, plywood, particleboard, and medium-density fiberboard), building materials and insulation, paints, and paper products are produced using phenolic resins. Phenol is toxic if inhaled, swallowed, or absorbed by the human body. Consequently, formaldehyde and phenol use is strictly regulated, particularly in North America and Europe.

Increasing Demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight Cars Drives the Global Market

The rising need for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles gives phenolic resin makers an intriguing opportunity. Continuous innovations in the automotive and transportation industries have generated a great demand for fuel-efficient, lightweight vehicles. To make automobiles lightweight and fuel-efficient, manufacturers must utilize various lightweight materials, including aluminum, steel, composites, and polymers. In automobiles, adhesives eliminate the need for welds, rivets, and bolts. Adhesives and composites reduce the weight added by metal vehicle bodywork and fasteners. Utilizing superior materials and adhesives increases the autos' resilience to crushing and impact. These factors will likely drive demand for phenolic resins during the forecast period.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 21.17 Billion by 2030

CAGR

5.64% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Application, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Bakelite Synthetics (U.S), Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Japan), SI Group Inc. (U.S), Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co. Ltd. (China), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (the U.S), BASF SE (Germany), Georgia-Pacific Chemicals' (U.S), DIC Corp (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (U.S), Akrochem Corporation (U.S), Arclin Inc

Key Market Opportunities

Growing Need for Fuel-Efficient and Lightweight Automobiles to Spur Market Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Superior Characteristics of Phenolic Resin to Impede the Market Growth
Increasing Understanding of Usage and Applicability to Drive Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/phenolic-resins-market


Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% due to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as consumer goods, automotive, construction, and aerospace. In addition, this region is projected to see the development of bio-based feedstock for the production of phenolic resins shortly, which is anticipated to improve the dynamics of this industry. Along with rising construction spending in Asia-Pacific, the rise of the furniture and consumer goods industries is anticipated to fuel product demand over the projection period. In addition, the rising automotive industry in Asia-Pacific is projected to create several prospects for Novolac manufacturers and suppliers.

Key Highlights

  • The global phenolic resins market size was valued at USD 12.92 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 21.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • Based on product, the market is divided between novolac and resole. Novolac resins will dominate the market and are in high demand because of their superior solvent, hardness, and heat resistance.

  • Based on applications, the market is segmented into wood adhesives, molding, insulation, paper impregnation, and laminates. The category of molding resins is regarded as one of the fastest-growing applications.

  • Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% due to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as consumer goods, automotive, construction, and aerospace.


The global Phenolic Resins market’s major key players are

  • Bakelite Synthetics (U.S)

  • Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Japan)

  • SI Group Inc. (U.S)

  • Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd., (China)

  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (the U.S)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Georgia-Pacific Chemicals' (U.S)

  • DIC Corp (Japan)

  • Hexcel Corporation (U.S)

  • Akrochem Corporation (U.S)

  • Arclin Inc

  • Olympic Panel Products LLC; Ashland Inc

  •  Momentive Specialty Chemicals

  • BASF SE

  • Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/phenolic-resins-market/request-sample


Global Phenolic Resins Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Novolac

  • Resol

By Application

  • Wood Adhesives

  • Molding

  • Insulation

  • Laminates

  • Paper Impregnation

  • Coatings

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Phenolic Resins Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Product Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Novolac

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Resol

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Application Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Wood Adhesives

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Insulation, Laminates

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. Canada

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Mexico

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Latin America

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. France

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. U.K.

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Italy

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      6. Spain

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. China

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Australia

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. India

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      6. South Korea

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. South Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

  7. Company Profile

    1. BASF SE

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. DIC Corp

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/phenolic-resins-market/toc


Market News

  • In June 2022, Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, Development of Conductive Paste for High accuracy Vital Sensing Electrodes.

  • In May 2022, SI Group unveils rezicure hydro t8-7900 tackifier resin at the world adhesive & sealant conference.

  • In June 2022, Ashland introduced Gafchromic LD-V1 film with improved contrast and imaging detail.

  • In May 2022, Ashland introduced Vialose trehalose dihydrate, a high purity lyoprotectant, and stabilizer for biologic medicines and other parenteral formulations at Excipient World in Kissimmee, Florida.


News Media

Global Furfural Market Worth USD 959 Million in 2030 | CAGR of 7%

Global Plastic Resin Market Size Worth USD 1,104 Billion in 2030 | CAGR of 4.5%


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Information by Function (Disinfectant & Sanitizers), Product Type (Phenolic, Iodophors), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Foam Plastics Market: Information by Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin, Phenolic), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Footwear, Sports), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Personal 3D Printers Market: Information by Type (Hardware, Software), Material Use (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Resins), Technology, Form (Filament, Powder), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Acrylic Resins Market: Information by Solvency (Water-Based, Solvent-Based), Application (Paints & Coatings), End-User (Building & Construction), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Specialty Resins Market: Information by Type (Vinyl, Epoxy, Polyamides, Unsaturated Polyester Resin), End-User (Automotive and Marine), and Region — Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Why Apple stock could see ‘a lot of pain,’ according to an analyst

    Boyar Research's Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low stock valuations, the stock market, and his stock picks in the financial and tech sectors.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • NVIDIA and AMD Stocks Are No Bear Market Bargains

    The stock market doesn't care what your cost basis is. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), two semiconductor stocks that were soaring until late 2021, have seen much of those gains come undone as chip shortages have given way to chip gluts. Both NVIDIA and AMD were doing well before the pandemic hit.

  • MindMed Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ("MindMed") (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,058,823 common shares, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 7,058,823 common shares. The combined offering price to the public of each common share and accompanying warrant is $4.25. Each common share will be sold in combination with an accompanying

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were tumbling today after a Bloomberg report said that the company is walking back plans to boost iPhone production. This news worried Apple shareholders, sending the tech stock down by 2.9% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Apple had originally told its suppliers to prepare for increased production as it anticipated higher demand for its latest iPhone 14 models.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog highlights AT&T, Baidu, Globalstar, and eGain

    AT&T, Baidu, Globalstar, and eGain are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart

    A $1 billion financing package is already falling apart and Truth Social may unravel if the SPAC merger doesn't go through.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.93, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 20.7% to 43.2% to Buy Now for Years of Passive Income

    If there is a silver lining to this year's downdraft in the stock market, it's providing investors with some great long-term investment opportunities. Three top dividend stocks that are down sharply and look like great buys right now are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).