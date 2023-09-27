'It's been phenomenal': Coffee business opens Bartonville location

A new Scooter's Coffee drive-through opened recently at 300 McKinley Avenue in Bartonville.

The Peoria area has welcomed a Scooter's Coffee to Bartonville.

The drive-thru coffee shop – which opened Aug. 24 and held its grand opening on Sept. 15 – is the only location in Peoria County. The next closest storefronts are in Kewanee, Galesburg and Princeton.

Just over a month after opening, general manager Brandy Grena said the business is already beginning to see regular faces.

“I have to drive to other cities to get products to support the store because I just, I can't order enough,” Grena said. “So, it's been phenomenal. The support has been absolutely amazing.”

How did Scooter’s Coffee come to Bartonville?

Scooter's Coffee opened its first location in Bellevue, Nebraska, 25 years ago. The business has since grown to include locations across 29 states, with the goal of opening 1,000 storefronts by the end of 2024.

Grena said Chase Brower’s love of coffee motivated him to open the shop. And Bartonville seemed like the right place to start.

“It was just kind of like a need,” Grena said. “We looked at Bartonville and it was like, you know, there's a lot of gas stations. There's a lot of fast food. There's a lot of bars.”

Coffee shops seemed sparce, though, Grena said. Big Mike's Donuts & Coffee is in Bartonville. However, the area did not have a drive-thru coffee business such as Starbucks or Dunkin.

Over the next few years, Grena said the plan is to open additional Scooter’s Coffee locations throughout the area.

“We're so thrilled and blessed and honored to be in this location and to be serving this community,” Grena said. “And we hope to continue to do that with other locations that will be coming in the future.”

What’s on the menu at Scooter’s Coffee?

Customers at Scooter's Coffee will find a variety of drinks, breakfast items and baked goods.

Grena said the Caramelicious, which is a staple menu item for the business, features coffee and caramel sauce manufactured specifically for Scooter’s.

“The flavor of it is – it’s rich and it's creamy (with) the right amount of thickness,” she said of the caramel sauce.

The online menu lists medium-sized drinks including:

The Caramelicious for $5.45

Latte for $4.45

Cappuccinos $4.45

Iced flavored latte for $5.25

Cold brew $4.45

Blenders, which are blended coffee drinks, starting at $5.80

Smoothies starting at $5.80

Iced tea for $3.45

Seasonal menu items include a "Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffin," pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cold foam and pumpkin Caramelicious drinks. Grena said mini-donuts and a Frankenstein themed drink will also be rolling out in October.

“Our mission is just to serve people with love and compassion and give them their cup of coffee that's going to make their day and smile at them,” she said. “And that's what we’re all about.”

Through September, the business has been serving free hot coffee, as National Coffee Day takes place on Sept. 29. Scooter’s Coffee estimates its stores will have served over 1 million free cups of coffee by the end of the month.

Connect with Scooter's Coffee

Address: 300 McKinley Ave., Bartonville

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (309) 214-3902

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Burgeoning coffee business opens in Bartonville. Here's what to know