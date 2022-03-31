U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Research Report 2022: Current Treatment Practices, Emerging Drugs, Individual Therapies, Current and Forecasted Markets, 2019-2032

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenylketonuria (PKU) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Phenylketonuria (PKU) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Phenylketonuria (PKU) market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets.

The Report also covers current Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Phenylketonuria (PKU) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Epidemiology

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Phenylketonuria (PKU) patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Phenylketonuria (PKU) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Phenylketonuria (PKU) report encloses the detailed analysis of Phenylketonuria (PKU) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Phenylketonuria (PKU) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Marketed Drugs

The report provides the details of the marketed product available for Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Emerging Drugs

The report provides the details of the emerging therapies under the late and mid-stage of development for Phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Outlook

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Phenylketonuria (PKU) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Phenylketonuria (PKU) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. The analysis covers Phenylketonuria (PKU) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Phenylketonuria (PKU) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details and other information for Phenylketonuria (PKU) emerging therapies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Phenylketonuria (PKU)

4. Phenylketonuria (PKU): Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2019
4.2. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2032

5. Phenylketonuria (PKU): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment and Management
8.2. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Phenylketonuria (PKU): Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.4. France Market Size
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.8. Japan Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Asubio-Pharma/BioMarin-Pharmaceutical

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical

  • PTC Therapeutics

  • Homology Medicines

  • Synlogic

  • BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjhmcx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjhmcx


