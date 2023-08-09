Pheu Thai to Add More Parties to Coalition as It Chases Majority

(Bloomberg) -- Pheu Thai, a party backed by former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s family, is set to unveil more partners in a coalition it’s steering to form a government and end a political stalemate following the May general election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pheu Thai will hold a briefing at noon about the progress of its government formation initiatives along with representatives of five small parties, according to a party statement on Wednesday. The new parties together have 14 lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

With the addition of the smaller parties, the alliance’s support in the 500-member House of Representatives will rise to 226. Earlier this week, Pheu Thai joined hands with conservative Bhumjaithai Party, that finished third in the May 14 election. Most of the new joiners will be parties previously part of a pro-democracy coalition that included reformist Move Forward Party.

While Pheu Thai executives have said they are confident of forming a government with majority support in the lower house, it’s still not clear how it will ensure a win for its prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin. The former property tycoon will need the backing of the majority of the 750 lawmakers in a joint sitting of the the lower house and the military-appointed Senate.

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward’s leader, was twice blocked from taking the prime minister’s job by pro-establishment parties and senators, who opposed his party’s pledge to amend the law barring criticism of the royal family.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.