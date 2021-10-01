U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

PHG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Koninklijke Philips N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHG).

Class Period: February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Philips lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/koninklijke-philips-nv/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phg-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-koninklijke-philips-nv-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301389441.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

