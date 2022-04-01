U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

PHI Group Successfully Concluded the Certified Finance Trade Mission to the United Arab Emirates

PHI Group, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • PHIL
PHI Group, Inc.
PHI Group, Inc.

New York, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds, the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) project in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.co2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that Henry Fahman, Chairman and CEO of the Company, just successfully concluded the U.S. Department of Commerce Alternative Investment Fund Certified Trade Mission to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE from March 28 to March 30, 2022. This was the first in-person UAE Trade Mission being organized by Trademissions.org in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Administration International and the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in the UAE.

Trademissions.org’s goal is to help US fund managers raise capital outside of the US. It has successfully helped many of America’s fund managers get access to capital through a worldwide network of Insurance Companies, Pension Funds, Endowments, Sovereign Wealth Funds, High Net worth Individuals, Family Offices and Multi Family Offices. Through these Certified Trade Mission events, we had the excellent opportunities to access leading certified investors and top finance industry executives from the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East region that have shown keen interest in PHILUX Global Funds and our vetted investment opportunities in Vietnam. The UAE is one of the United States’ strongest economic partners and serves as an important regional hub for American companies conducting business throughout the Middle East, a region with a gross domestic product of $395 billion in 2020.

Initially the first real estate subfund compartment of our PHILUX Global Funds will particularly focus on the Asia Diamond Exchange project, the 2,700-ha industrial and logistics zone near the new Long Thanh International Airport, Dong Nai Province, the 1,700-ha Cai Mep Ha Port project, the 3,000-ha city development project in Long Dien District, the 90-ha resort and residence project in Ho Tram, Ba Ria Vung Tau Province and the Ho Chi Minh – Moc Bai (Tay Ninh) Expressway project. These significant investment opportunities are expected to potentially create tremendous value for all stakeholders in the long term. In addition, we will also engage in selective commercial and residential projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with short-term turnarounds that can generate revenues, profits and income distribution for our fund investors within eighteen months to two and half years.

We are especially thankful for everyone from Trademissions.org, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Consulate General in Dubai for the selfless dedication and tireless effort put in by many people to make these events a reality and success.

About PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations (www.co2-1-0.io) that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

PHI Group, Inc.
Tel: +1-714-793-9227
Email: info@phiglobal.com


