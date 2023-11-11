Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

My name is Dick Johnson, I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Phibro Animal Health Corporation. I'm joined today on the call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and also by Daniel Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Today, we'll cover financial performance for our first quarter and provide an update on our financial guidance for our full fiscal year ending June 2024. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we'll open the lines for your questions.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from those projections. For a list and description of certain factors that could cause results to differ, I refer you to the forward-looking statements section in our earnings press release. Our remarks include references to certain financial measures, which were not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or U.S. GAAP. I refer you to the non-GAAP financial information section in our earnings press release for a discussion of these measures.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the financial tables that accompany the earnings press release. We present our results on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. Our adjusted results exclude acquisition-related items; unusual, nonoperational or nonrecurring items, including stock-based compensation; other income or expenses separately reported in the consolidated statement of operations, primarily foreign currency gains and losses; and the income tax effects related to any of those pretax adjustments plus any unusual or nonrecurring income tax items. Now let me introduce our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jack Bendheim, to share his perspective on Phibro's first quarter financial performance and the outlook for our fiscal year 2024.

Jack C. Bendheim: Thank you, Dick. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Our first quarter had some strong positives despite the overall disappointing results. Our core animal health business grew sales at a healthy 4% and I was especially pleased to see that some of the measures we have taken to counteract margin erosion helped the Animal Health EBITDA grow at an even faster rate of 6%. We saw growth across all three product categories in Animal Health, led by 14% growth in vaccines. We are seeing increased uptake of our vaccines across multiple regions, but especially in South America where we had launched several new commercial vaccines, as well as has opened a new autogenous vaccine facility in Brazil.

We are continuing to invest behind our successes. We're looking to introduce additional vaccines in the Americas and have just recorded our first sales of a new line of nutritional specialty products for U.S. poultry producers. We see vaccines and nutritional specialties as double-digit annual opportunities for the short and medium term, and we are making the necessary investments to enable us to achieve our targets. We are also continuing to support our other initiatives such as companion animal. But considering the challenging macro environment we are targeting ways to curtail or delay some of the spend. As mentioned, we are in a challenging macro environment. Our Mineral Nutritional business has seen revenue drop and margins drop even more as we have recently been on the wrong side of commodity price movements and some of the inventory positions.

While we anticipate our margins returning to some historical levels as we progress through the fiscal year, volumes could take longer to recover. Similarly, we see weaknesses in some of the other end markets, including dairy in the U.S. and China and our feedlot businesses in Latin America. Finally, the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel a month ago and the subsequent war have increased the costs relating to our operations in Israel. We have confidence in our ability to meet our supply commitments to customers. For all these reasons, we have decided to lower our guidance for the remainder of this fiscal year, as Dick will go into in greater detail at the end of his presentation. Before I hand it back to Dick, I want to touch on the FDA's most recent action relating to Mecadox.

The FDA has been targeting Mecadox for close to a decade. Mecadox is a very important product for swine producers to help keep baby piglets healthy during the critical early period of their lives. It's been safely sold in the United States for over 50 years and continues to be available and to be used. We will continue to support this product and defend our customers' ability to use it. We are extremely confident in its safety and efficacy. With that, I look forward to hearing your questions following Dick's review of our financials.

A - Richard G. Johnson: Thanks, Jack. Well, let me start with the consolidated financial performance on Slide 4, then move on to segment-level performance and other factors, and I'll conclude with a review of our updated financial guidance. Our consolidated net sales for the quarter ending September were about $231 million, reflecting a decrease of $1 million or 1% compared with the same quarter a year ago. As Jack mentioned, the Animal Health segment saw a nice increase, while both Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products decreased from the year earlier. GAAP-based net income and diluted earnings per share decreased, driven in part by higher SG&A expenses and notably by a $10.4 million charge for pension settlement cost. We also saw increased interest expense due primarily to higher rates, some increased foreign exchange losses, all of which were partially offset by reduced income tax provision.

Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $18.7 million, that was a decrease of $3.5 million. Within that, Animal Health increased $1.5 million due to sales growth and favorable gross margins, which was partially offset by higher spending and SG&A. Mineral Nutrition decreased $2.4 million at the EBITDA line due to lower sales and higher costs. Performance Products dropped about $1 million compared to last year at the EBITDA line due to lower sales and driving in that -- driving gross profit down. And finally, corporate expenses increased $1.6 million year-over-year due to increased strategic investments, some of which was timing and also higher employee-related costs. At the adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS lines, we saw adjusted EPS of $0.14, that was down a third from a year earlier, driven by primarily the higher G&A -- SG&A expenses.

Just as a reminder, the large one-off pension charge was -- is not included in adjusted net income, but driven by other SG&A spending and higher interest expense, again, partially offset by reduced income taxes. So now if we move to segment-level financial performance, our first quarter performance of our largest segment, Animal Health. Animal Health segment posted $160 million of sales for the quarter, that was an increase of close to $6 million or 4%. And within that sales increase, we saw, as Jack pointed out, a better than $3 million increase or 14% growth in vaccine net sales. The increase was driven primarily by poultry product introductions in Latin America and also growth in the U.S. swine sector, but there was some offset, a partial offset due to timing of deliveries in other international regions.

In nutritional specialties, we saw a growth of about $1 million or 3%. And there it was driven by increased volumes in poultry products, primarily in the U.S. domestic market. And finally, MFA is another, increased about $1 million or 1%, and that increase was driven by increased sales of processing aids used in the ethanol fermentation industry. In terms of profitability for this segment, Animal Health adjusted EBITDA was $28.5 million, up 6% from the same quarter a year earlier and a 30 basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin due to the improved gross profit in the segment. Moving on to first quarter financial performance in our other business segments on Slide 6 and starting with Mineral Nutrition. Net sales were $56 million, down about $3.5 million or 6% versus the same quarter last year.

There was declines -- the sales declined due to lower average selling prices and reduced volumes due to a drop in demand and Mineral Nutrition adjusted EBITDA dropped even more strongly at $2 million. It was a 46% decline year-on-year, driven by the sales decline and higher costs. Looking at Performance Products, net sales were about $15 million for the quarter, down about $3 million or 8% [ph]. And this was driven primarily as lower demand for ingredients used in personal care products, and that reduced sales drove a decline in adjusted EBITDA of about $1.4 million, a large percentage decline on a relatively small base. And corporate expenses were up 13%, driven by strategic investments and employee-related costs. Turning to key capitalization-related metrics, our free cash flow for the 12-month period ending September was a positive $4 million.

That's first time in some time that we've seen a trailing 12-month positive free cash flow. So that's good news and reflects a lot of work and progress we're making in managing our working capital and our cash flows. And just it was comprised overall of, over that 12-month period, of $40 million from operating activities, less $36 million of capital expenditures. We ended the quarter with a gross leverage ratio of 4.4 times. That's a simple math of $484 million of total debt divided by $109 million of trailing adjusted EBITDA. Looking at the dividends, consistent with our history, we've paid a quarterly dividend during the quarter of $0.12 a share, which is about $4.9 million in the aggregate. And as a reminder, $300 million of our debt is not exposed to rising interest rates because we fixed the variable portion of our interest rate to a fixed rate of 61 basis points plus the margin adder.

The remainder of our debt is subject to floating interest rates, which are now determined by SOFR, which is the replacement for LIBOR. We also are seeing some partial offset from higher earnings, interest income earned on our short-term investments. And now let's look at our updated guidance. So if we look at those boxes on the right-hand side, we show you the new updated guidance. Just call out a couple of lines. Sales now expected to be between $980 million and $1,020 million; and adjusted EBITDA, 106 -- between $106 million and $112 million. And you see the other numbers that are driven by those two key metrics. The updated guidance reflects reduced expectations for the fiscal year compared with our previous guidance. We see difficult fundamentals in certain parts of our business, including international beef, feedlots, the U.S. and China dairy sectors, and the pace of recovery in the Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products segments, plus the cost of manufacturing disruptions and inefficiencies due to the current conflict in Israel.

I would note that we expect our December quarter to be roughly similar to or less than last year, reflecting some of the issues described above. So in closing, this is a challenging environment from various perspectives, but we remain confident in the demand for our products around the world and the longer-term opportunities ahead of us. And with that, operator, if you would please open the line for questions. Thank you.

