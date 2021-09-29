U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.72
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.50
    +5.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9500
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,484.06
    +445.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Phil Announces Partnership with Impel NeuroPharma in Support of Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) Nasal Spray for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil, Inc. announces partnership with Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) in support of Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray (0.725 mg per spray) to provide technology-powered patient support and distribution services through Phil's proprietary workflow to enhance the patient's access to therapy. Trudhesa is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

(PRNewsfoto/Phil Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Phil Inc.)

"Phil provides an efficient and value-driven experience for patients to get timely and affordable access to their medications," said Deepak Thomas, founder and CEO of Phil. "The challenges in this space reach far beyond the patient, and our goal is to simplify this complex ecosystem to deliver positive outcomes for all stakeholders."

"Every step of our Trudhesa development program has been guided by the needs of people living with migraine," said Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Impel NeuroPharma. "That's why we're excited to partner with Phil on Trudhesa Direct™, a streamlined, customized, end-to-end process that will automatically enroll eligible, commercially-insured patients in a savings program to obtain and conveniently ship the medication straight to their home at no additional cost. This partnership will create a customized and seamless experience for patients who choose Trudhesa for rapid, sustained and consistent migraine relief."

About Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) Nasal Spray
Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray (0.725 mg per spray) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults in the U.S. Using Impel's proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) Technology, Trudhesa gently delivers dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE)—a proven, well-established therapeutic —quickly to the bloodstream through the vascular-rich upper nasal space. Trudhesa bypasses the gut and potential absorption issues, offering the potential for rapid, sustained, and consistent relief without injection or infusion, even when administered hours after the start of a migraine attack.i

Trudhesa Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication

Trudhesa is used to treat an active migraine headache with or without aura in adults. Do not use Trudhesa to prevent migraine when you have no symptoms. It is not known if Trudhesa is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

Serious or potentially life-threatening reductions in blood flow to the brain or extremities due to interactions between dihydroergotamine (the active ingredient in Trudhesa) and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (such as protease inhibitors and macrolide antibiotics) have been reported rarely. As a result, these medications should not be taken together.

Do not use Trudhesa if you:

  • Have any disease affecting your heart, arteries, or blood circulation

  • Are taking certain anti-HIV medications known as protease inhibitors (such as ritonavir or nelfinavir)

  • Are taking a macrolide antibiotic such as clarithromycin or erythromycin

  • Are taking certain antifungals such as ketoconazole or itraconazole

  • Have taken certain medications such as triptans or ergot-type medications for the treatment or prevention of migraine within the last 24 hours

  • Have taken any medications that constrict your blood vessels or raise your blood pressure

  • Have severe liver or kidney disease

  • Are allergic to ergotamine or dihydroergotamine

Before taking Trudhesa, tell your doctor if:

  • You have high blood pressure, chest pain, shortness of breath, heart disease; or risk factors for heart disease (such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, smoking, strong family history of heart disease or you are postmenopausal, or male over 40); or problems with blood circulation in your arms, legs, fingers, or toes.

  • You have or had any disease of the liver or kidney.

  • You are taking any prescription or over-the-counter medications, including vitamins or herbal supplements.

  • You are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or are nursing, or have ever stopped medication due to an allergy or bad reaction.

  • This headache is different from your usual migraine attacks.

The use of Trudhesa should not exceed dosing guidelines and should not be used on a daily basis.

Serious cardiac (heart) events, including some that have been fatal, have occurred following the use of dihydroergotamine mesylate, particularly with dihydroergotamine for injection, but are extremely rare.

You may experience some nasal congestion or irritation, altered sense of taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and fatigue after using Trudhesa.

Contact your doctor immediately if you experience:

  • Numbness or tingling in your fingers and toes

  • Severe tightness, pain, pressure, heaviness, or discomfort in your chest

  • Muscle pain or cramps in your arms or legs

  • Cold feeling or color changes in 1 or both legs or feet

  • Sudden weakness

  • Slurred speech

  • Swelling or itching

The risk information provided here is not comprehensive. To learn more, talk about Trudhesa with your healthcare provider or pharmacist. The FDA-approved product labeling can be found at www.trudhesa.com or 1-800-555-DRUG. You can also call 1-833-TRUDHESA (1-833-878-3437) for additional information.

About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. Impel offers and is developing treatments that pair its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray, which is approved in the United States for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease.

Impel, POD, Trudesa and Trudhesa Direct are trademarks of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.

About Phil, Inc:
Phil is a software therapy deployment platform, offering pharmaceutical manufacturers a modern alternative to traditional access, affordability and distribution options. Through its digital stakeholder experiences, patient access services, market access solutions and distribution models, pharma manufacturers are able to deliver affordable and timely therapy access to patients. For more information on Phil, visit phil.us.

Contact Phil at: https://phil.us/manufacturers

i Impel Neuropharma. (2020). INP104-301. Table 3.8.2.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phil-announces-partnership-with-impel-neuropharma-in-support-of-trudhesa-dihydroergotamine-mesylate-nasal-spray-for-the-acute-treatment-of-migraine-301388325.html

SOURCE Phil Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Click here for accessing Benzinga's FDA Calendar Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 28) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • Walgreens Said to Weigh Takeover of Evolent Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.

  • Halo Collective Announces Initial Results From Red Light Oregon Market Research in Oregon Which Show High Interest in Psilocybin Services

    Red Light Oregon, Inc. ("Red Light Oregon"), a 50/50 joint venture of Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo") (NEO: HALO) (OTC: HCANF) (FSE: A9KN) and Red Light Holland Corp. ("Red Light Holland") (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland"), today announced preliminary findings from a statistically significant and representative market study of Oregon adults. The market research study (the "Market Research Study") aimed to gather insights on the likely beneficiaries of Measure 109 and the le

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • SNGX: CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in Non-Human Primates…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:SNGX READ THE FULL SNGX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in NHP On September 28, 2021, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced the publication of pre-clinical immunogenicity studies for CiVax™, the company’s heat-stable COVID-19 vaccine candidate ( To et al., 2021 ). CiVax™ is composed of a recombinant pre-fusion

  • Do unvaccinated COVID patients deserve scarce care? A doctor weighs in.

    Justice, judgment, and the last ICU bed

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • Does This Biotech Have the Secret to Conquering Covid Variants?

    Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is far from being the first to the coronavirus vaccine finish line. The biotech company's vaccine candidate just began phase 1 trials this year. Gritstone's clinical trials are in the earliest stage.