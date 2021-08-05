U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Phil Eichensehr Joins SpiderOak Mission Systems Federal Advisory Board

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak Mission Systems, a provider of Zero-Trust based collaboration and hybrid space solutions, is pleased to announce that Phil Eichensehr has joined the Company's board of advisors.

Phil Eichensehr joins Federal Advisory Board of SpiderOak Mission Systems. (PRNewsfoto/SpiderOak Inc.)
Phil Eichensehr joins Federal Advisory Board of SpiderOak Mission Systems. (PRNewsfoto/SpiderOak Inc.)

Eichensehr is the Co-owner and Chief Technology Officer of BTD LLC, an engineering consulting firm that brings nanotechnology and advanced materials to serve missions within the defense industry. He is an advisor to NewAscent, a space-launch company, and to IP3, an integrator of secure nuclear power solutions.

Eichensehr previously worked with Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Dynamics. He built the Aerospace Engineering division of RadiantBlue and helped pioneer the small satellite revolution with the Pentagon and intelligence community. He led the Sensors and Ground Modernization Group at Maxar, which grew to produce $70 million in annual revenue and fill mission service roles within the Air Force and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He was subsequently CEO of Celer Scientific, an aerospace company that provides next-generation analytics and design tools.

The addition of Mr. Eichensehr is a strong indicator of SpiderOak's commitment to providing space operators the same levels of assurance in the authority, integrity, and confidentiality of space architectures that they have come to expect from SpiderOak's other secure communication and collaboration offerings.

Lt. General Robert Walsh, USMC (retired), a member of SpiderOak's Federal Advisory Board, commented that, "Phil will be a great addition to the board. He has technical experience with the satellite business for government and the private sector, and a track record of growing companies in the industry and combining them with other companies. As SpiderOak progresses in the secure space communications business, his insight will be invaluable."

Eichensehr commented: "As our country embraces a hybrid space architecture, combining the best of commercial and government sources, we must secure the communications that orchestrate these systems and the ISR data that must inform the warfighter. I am proud to help SpiderOak tackle these crucial data-security missions."

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, SpiderOak Mission Systems, offer a growing portfolio of secure collaboration and hybrid space products and services leveraging Zero-Trust distributed-data enclaves and a unique deployment of blockchain/distributed ledger. These products ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in any environment.

For more information about SpiderOak and SpiderOak Mission Systems, check us out at https://spideroak.com/

Editorial Contact

For inquiries, please call SpiderOak at (866) 432-9888 ext. 6 or write PR@SPIDEROAK-INC.COM

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phil-eichensehr-joins-spideroak-mission-systems-federal-advisory-board-301349591.html

SOURCE SpiderOak Inc.

