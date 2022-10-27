U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Philadelphia 76ers Launch Spirit of Small Business Program, Empowered by LegalZoom

LegalZoom.com, Inc.
·5 min read
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
LegalZoom.com, Inc.

The 76ers Partner With LegalZoom to Spotlight Local Small Businesses Across 76ers Platforms and Provide Complimentary LegalZoom Services

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia 76ers and LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), the industry leader in online small business formations and a leading online platform for legal, compliance, and tax solutions, announced today the launch of the Spirit of Small Business program, empowered by LegalZoom.

In partnership with the 76ers, LegalZoom will empower a year-round campaign that highlights the Greater Philadelphia small business community, creates an uplifting platform for entrepreneurs, and celebrates local small business owners. As part of the Spirit of Small Business program, LegalZoom will provide free products, legal services, and education to entrepreneurs throughout the 76ers’ season to help them start, grow, and operate their small business. In addition, local businesses will have the opportunity to increase their reach and visibility across the 76ers’ and LegalZoom’s digital and social media platforms.

“We are thrilled to partner with LegalZoom on our Spirit of Small Business program,” said Katie O’Reilly, 76ers’ Chief Revenue Officer. “We are fortunate that LegalZoom shares our passion for supporting small business owners and that they recognize how our platforms can help uplift our communities. The impact of the 76ers’ Spirit of Small Business program has already been felt and loved by many local, Philadelphia businesses. Our partnership with LegalZoom will allow us to grow the program, amplify the spotlight on these businesses, as well as enhance our offering to them with its unique services.”

Since the program’s launch in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spirit of Small Business initiative has highlighted more than 77 small businesses across Philadelphia, including 30 Black-owned businesses and 40 female-owned businesses. The featured businesses received more than 2.5-million video views and more than 16-million impressions across the 76ers’ social and digital platforms. This year, the team will introduce over 80 additional small businesses to our fans across the city and region.

“We really admire and respect the wonderful work the 76ers have done through the Spirit of Small Business program and are excited to be a part of it. Working with an organization, from the top down, that is dedicated to supporting their local community and diverse small businesses in the Greater Philadelphia area is inspiring,” said TJ Cohen, Head of Brand Partnerships, LegalZoom. “LegalZoom is dedicated to providing small businesses in underserved communities access to products and services that make starting and running a business easier, and through the Spirit of Small Business, we get to do just that.”

The Spirit of Small Business program, empowered by LegalZoom, will run through the entirety of the 76ers’ 2022-23 regular season. Every game day, the small business stories will be shared across 76ers social media feeds, driving increased awareness to the participating small businesses while also highlighting 76ers-specific game day details. The 76ers will also share details from each business, including a map highlighting their location within the City of Philadelphia, on the Spirit of Small Business platform on Sixers.com for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. To learn more about the program, business owners and fans may visit https://www.nba.com/sixers/community/spirit-of-small-business.

Participating small businesses will receive benefits through this program, including but not limited to:

  • Custom content shared across 76ers social and digital platforms, reaching more than 13-million people

  • Complimentary services from LegalZoom

  • Invitation to an event with members of each selected small business along with 76ers and LegalZoom business professionals

“In partnering with LegalZoom, we are continuing our commitment to be drivers of positive change in our communities by providing more economic opportunities for small business owners, with an emphasis on businesses that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of our communities,” said David Gould, 76ers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer. “The feedback we’ve received from local business owners who’ve participated in the program in recent years has inspired us to find a partner who can help take the Spirit of Small Business initiative to even greater heights this season.”

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 52 playoff appearances over 73 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

ABOUT LEGALZOOM:
LegalZoom is the number one brand in online business formation according to small business owners and is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. With its mission to democratize law, LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In [2020], 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

To learn more about LegalZoom, please visit us at www.legalzoom.com
Media relations contact: Cortney Kerans, press@legalzoom.com


