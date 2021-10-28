U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Philadelphia Partnership to Boost Skilled Workers, Improve Local Economies Amid National Labor Shortages

·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration among nonprofits, training providers and employers, today announced the launch of the LevelUp Philadelphia partnership aimed at supporting local workers to place them in high growth, in-demand jobs amidst ongoing reports of labor shortages. In coordination with Philadelphia Works, Inc. and Jobs for the Future (JFF), LevelUp Philadelphia will provide career navigation, training programs, and job opportunities to help frontline workers secure their place in the economy of tomorrow in the Philadelphia region. This partnership is funded through the Macquarie Group Foundation and its global COVID-19 fund.

Philadelphia Partnership to Boost Skilled Workers, Improve Local Economies Amid National Labor Shortages
Philadelphia Partnership to Boost Skilled Workers, Improve Local Economies Amid National Labor Shortages

"In order to better equip our workers for the future, we're proud to partner with Philadelphia Works and Macquarie to provide a plethora of resources to the community," said Elissa Salas, vice president of partnerships and operations at SkillUp. "It is our hope that this partnership will not only boost the workforce in Philadelphia but continue to improve the local economy for generations to come."

As the country charts a path to economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic, more than 84,000 jobs in Pennsylvania have yet to return – most of them frontline roles in fields like healthcare, technology, business, and supply chain distribution. Designed to address the impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable communities in the American workforce, the SkillUp Coalition works with local organizations around the country to create new pathways to economic mobility for the millions of Americans whose livelihoods are still being affected by the pandemic.

"While rapid change occurs across the country that affects the way we live, earn, and learn, Philadelphia's narrative remains, we are better together," said H. Patrick Clancy, president and CEO at Philadelphia Works. "Strategic partnerships that bring smart training and career solutions to our region increase access and equity for individuals to compete in today's job market and develop successful careers, strengthening families and bettering communities."

With deep labor market analysis, viable job identification and training provider recommendations from JFF, LevelUp Philadelphia helps workers select and prepare for career paths that align with the economy of the future by targeting sectors that are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. LevelUp Philadelphia uses a four-part approach:

  • Career navigation: Technology-enabled tools and coaches to guide workers in choosing a career path aligned with rapidly changing labor market needs.

  • Training programs: Access to education and training programs that matchworkers' career goals and provide financial support to cover tuition costs.

  • Job opportunities: Matched to workers' career aspirations, employer partners, and regional and local labor market demand.

  • Coaching and Financial Support: Helping workers navigate the financial and emotional challenges that often prevent them from completing their training and finding work. Specifically, the SkillUp Together Fund offers $1,000 grants to workers seeking to upskill with local and national partners.

"Supporting the communities where we live and work remains critical as many continue to experience the impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to partnering with SkillUp to increase access to career development and training programs to bring greater opportunity to workers across Philadelphia," said Shawn Lytle, Global Head of Public Investments at Macquarie Asset Management and Committee Member, Macquarie Group Foundation.

Workers and job-seekers across the Philadelphia region can learn more about LevelUp Philadelphia and access career navigation resources at www.levelupphiladelphia.org. If you're a training provider, employer, technology & service provider, or nonprofit interested in joining the Coalition, please visit www.skillup.org/partners/.

About the SkillUp Coalition
Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit helping displaced workers develop the knowledge, confidence, skills, and training to land in-demand jobs in high-growth industries. The coalition brings together over 60 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies. The SkillUp ecosystem provides career navigation, training & employer connections, career coaching, and financial support to build a more inclusive economy for all workers. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates LevelUp local partnerships in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Florida, Louisiana, Northern Nevada and now, Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org.

Media Contact: Desiree M. Jewell | desiree.jewell@skillup.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philadelphia-partnership-to-boost-skilled-workers-improve-local-economies-amid-national-labor-shortages-301411207.html

SOURCE SkillUp Coalition

