U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.07
    +0.51 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0250
    +0.0650 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,803.97
    +1,001.79 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.99
    +13.05 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Philadelphia Residents Rejoice: Stretch Zone Reaches Graduate Pointe

·3 min read

Founder of Leading Stretching Concept Celebrates Hometown Studio Opening

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise, announced today the addition of its newest location in Graduate Pointe, Philadelphia, situated at 32501 Washington Ave. Suite 102.

Stretch Zone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stretch Zone)
Stretch Zone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stretch Zone)

Now officially open to the community, the studio provides local residents with its proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help enhance their quality of life. The studio joins a roster of five existing locations in the Philadelphia area.

"Ever since I started my stretching journey by assisting my Pop-Pop, I have had a desire to make a difference in individuals' lives. I discovered my "why" when I founded Stretch Zone. Having the ability to serve communities throughout the nation, especially in neighborhoods so close to the ones I grew up in, is such a humbling experience," said Jorden Gold, Founder of Stretch Zone. "As we open additional locations each week, we are able to change the lives of people's grandpas, grandmas, moms, sisters and more — this is the legacy that my Pop-Pop would have been proud to see me build. Whether our clients want to improve their golf swing or get a good night's rest, Stretch Zone was built to support efficient movement and happier lives."

Gold's passion for stretching formed more than two decades ago when he would stretch his Pop-Pop who was suffering with mobility loss due to diabetes. Since 2004, Gold has spearheaded the brand's methodology development and growth from coast-to-coast.

Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility so they can quality spend time with their grandchildren, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals. Practitioners are nationally accredited through an internally developed training and qualification program to ensure a valuable experience to its clients. The patented stretching system has also earned the trust of chiropractors and complimentary health care professionals. This collective trust in the methodology from clients and professionals alike is why Stretch Zone offers each client their first 30-minute stretch for free.

Stretch Zone is the world's first and largest franchise in the stretching space. It offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. In 2021, the brand also struck up a partnership with Drew Brees, who sits on the Board of Directors, which strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Stretch Zone in Graduate Pointe, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/locations/graduate-pointe/.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone is on the Road to 200, a milestone they will hit in late June. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philadelphia-residents-rejoice-stretch-zone-reaches-graduate-pointe-301571180.html

SOURCE Stretch Zone

Recommended Stories

  • 'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

    Says a podiatrist: 'The feet are the body’s Michelin tires. And the last thing you want is for your foot to become a flat tire.'

  • A Physique Coach Explains the 'Absolute Best' Cardio for Fat Loss

    Paul Revelia ranks the pros and cons of low, moderate and high intensity cardio.

  • This TikTok By A Physical Therapist Melted My Upper Back Knot In Less Than A Minute

    "POV: You've been sitting at a desk most of the day, and you have a nagging knot in your upper back."View Entire Post ›

  • Brie Larson Showed Off Her Training Bruises While Recovering in a Bikini

    Brie Larson showed off her super toned abs and legs in a new bikini photo on Instagram. To stay fit, Brie sets fitness goals and works with a nutritionist.

  • Relax this weekend without breaking the bank — save up to 30% on at-home massagers

    See how these three pain-relieving products can help reduce muscle pain and tension. Available for up to 30% off on Amazon.

  • Bitcoin Sees Resistance at $21K as Investors Record Losses of Over $7B: Glassnode

    On-chain data shows investors exited positions acquired at much higher prices over the past three-day period.

  • Could This Trend Help Investors Make More Money?

    Investors interested in non-retirement investment accounts have likely heard of or already have a brokerage account. However, in recent years, many brokerage firms have also begun offering cash management accounts to their clients. Although offered by the same financial institution, … Continue reading → The post Brokerage Account vs. Cash Management Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It Took a Record $81 Billion Bond Buy for BOJ to Restore Calm

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s bond market began the week on a much calmer footing as traders mulled unprecedented intervention by the Bank of Japan, which dragged benchmark yields back below their closely watched ceiling.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has E

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • This Tech Stock Looks Attractive—Even in a Recession

    Companies will continue moving to the cloud, even in a recession. Oracle shares offer the cheapest way to play the trend.

  • JPMorgan Strategists See Equity Stress Easing in Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff that saw US stocks sink into a bear market last week amid red-hot inflation data and a sharp Federal Reserve rate hike will likely ease in the second half, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has E

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Bitcoin Is Crashing. Where It Might Be Headed Next.

    The Bitcoin carnage continues, as the cryptocurrency breaks $20,000 to trade at its lowest level since 2020.

  • ECB’s Rehn Underscores Commitment to Contain Bond-Market Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe European Central Bank intends to ensure that its monetary policy i

  • Traders Bet RBA to Accelerate Tightening With Fed-Size Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Money market traders see an increasing likelihood of Australia’s central bank following the Federal Reserve with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July or August.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeOvernight inde

  • Long Dollar Trade Is Still the One to Chase: Lin

    Max Lin, Asia FX and rates strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the dollar, U.S. interest rates and his outlook for emerging market currencies. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Volatility Hammerlocks Bonds as Data Seen Setting the Fed’s Path

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve proved it’s willing to rip up the playbook if the economic data warrants it. For investors, that means there will be no respite from the turbulence shaking the world’s biggest bond market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slo

  • US Mortgage Rates Near 6% on the Fed Rate Hike and Outlook

    Mortgage rates surged in response to the Fed, with the housing sector amid a rebalancing act. House price appreciation should slow further as a result.