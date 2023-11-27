New philanthropy officer at The Florida Center will raise money to aid children in need

Reed

The Florida Center for Early Childhood, in Sarasota, recently hired Kate Reed as its chief philanthropy officer.

Reed has spent two decades in the nonprofit and corporate sectors leading development, strategic planning and marketing efforts. She most recently was the regional resource development director for the Salvation Army, where she worked exclusively with high-capacity funding partners. Previously, she was the chief advancement officer for All Star Children’s Foundation.

Before moving to Sarasota, Reed was the chief marketing and advancement officer for Girl Scouts and, for 16 years prior, held progressively responsible positions that spanned vice president of marketing and culminated in senior vice president of interactive advertising and content with SONIFI Solutions, a leading provider of media and connectivity solutions for hospitality and health care organizations.

In her new role, Reed will focus on deepening the culture of philanthropy at The Florida Center and enhance the organization’s capacity to innovate and scale new solutions, while leading the development team to raise vital funding to sustain and expand offerings to children in need. Reed will also oversee marketing and communications efforts.

Wilkens

MMH adds chief nursing officer

Manatee Memorial Hospital, in Bradenton, has appointed Katy Wilkens as chief nursing officer and the newest addition to the hospital’s executive leadership.

Wilkens comes to MMH from Christus Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, where, as chief nursing officer, she led the clinical teams of a 200-bed hospital, a micro hospital with emergency services and a rehab hospital.

Prior to that, she served as the vice president of Patient Services/chief nursing officer at Northern Arizona Healthcare-Flagstaff Medical Center.

Early in her nursing career, Wilkens led acute care, telemetry, critical care and cardiology/cardiovascular surgery departments before transitioning into CNO roles.

She has her Baylor Healthcare Executive Fellowship from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on healthcare administration from the University of Phoenix.

Story continues

Wilkens is pursuing a doctoral degree in nursing.

Chancellor to chair Bradenton EDC

USF Sarasota-Manatee Regional Chancellor Karen Holbrook will be the next chair of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. as the organization works to develop aviation-related industries in the area.

The timing is perfect, not only because the Sarasota-Manatee campus is across U.S. 41 from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, but also because of the work Holbrook already has done to develop an aviation workforce in the region, said Sharon Hillstrom, president and CEO of the Bradenton Area EDC.

Holbrook, a former president of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, speaks often about USF’s plans to help fill the local talent pipeline with needed aviation workers, including working with the USF College of Engineering to start an aeronautical engineering program at the Sarasota-Manatee campus.

Developing the local aviation industry is a goal shared with the Bradenton Area EDC, Hillstrom said.

Holbrook’s term as board chair starts in January.

Best Law Firm: Williams Parker

The Williams Parker law firm, in Sarasota has been named a 2024 “Best Law Firm” by Best Lawyers in America.

The firm was regionally ranked in six categories: Corporate Law, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Real Estate Law, Trusts and Estates Law, and Tax Law.

In addition, 19 Williams Parker attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers in America.

Charles D. Bailey, Jr. has been named a 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers in America for his work in land use and zoning law in Sarasota.

Attorney E. John Wagner II, a board-certified expert in tax law, has been named a 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers in America for his work in tax law in Sarasota. The “Lawyer of the Year” designation is awarded to only one lawyer in a specific practice area and location.

The 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America highlights the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States.

Twelve additional Williams Parker attorneys were also named to Best Lawyers in America, including Zachary B. Buffington (Corporate Law), Peter T. Currin (Real Estate Law), Gail E. Farb (Employment Law – Management), Rose-Anne B. Frano (Trusts and Estates Law), Ric Gregoria (Trusts and Estates Law), Thomas B. Luzier (Real Estate Law), Bonnie L. Polk (Litigation – Trusts and Estates), Patrick W. Ryskamp (Real Estate Law), Mark A. Schwartz (Litigation – Trusts and Estates), and Jeffrey T. Troiano (Trusts and Estates Law).

Two attorneys were named Best Lawyers in America in two categories each: Barry F. Spivey (Litigation – Trusts and Estates and Trusts and Estates Law), and Michael J. Wilson (Corporate Law and Tax Law).

Four additional Williams Parker lawyers were recognized as 2024 Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch: Nicole F. Christie (Real Estate Law), Elizabeth P. Diaz (Trusts and Estates Law), Fletcher Rush (Trusts and Estates Law), and Elizabeth M. Stamoulis (Corporate Law).

Additionally, attorney Alisa M. Heedy was recognized under 2024 Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch in two categories (Tax Law, Trusts and Estates Law).

The Best Lawyers in America “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations and peer review from leading attorneys.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: New philanthropy officer comes from Salvation Army, Girl Scouts