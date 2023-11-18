Philip Bowman Bought 50% More Shares In SKY Network Television

Potential SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman, Philip Bowman, recently bought NZ$537k worth of stock, paying NZ$2.69 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 50%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SKY Network Television

In fact, the recent purchase by Philip Bowman was the biggest purchase of SKY Network Television shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of NZ$2.70. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the SKY Network Television insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months SKY Network Television insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does SKY Network Television Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$2.7m worth of SKY Network Television stock, about 0.7% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SKY Network Television Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on SKY Network Television stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for SKY Network Television (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

