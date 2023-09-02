Philip Morris International Inc.'s (NYSE:PM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 87% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Philip Morris International's estimated fair value is US$179 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$95.68 suggests Philip Morris International is potentially 47% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 58% higher than Philip Morris International's analyst price target of US$113

How far off is Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$10.6b US$11.4b US$12.0b US$12.5b US$13.0b US$13.4b US$13.8b US$14.2b US$14.5b US$14.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Est @ 5.37% Est @ 4.40% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 2.92% Est @ 2.69% Est @ 2.53% Est @ 2.41% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% US$9.9k US$10.0k US$9.9k US$9.7k US$9.5k US$9.2k US$8.9k US$8.6k US$8.2k US$7.9k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$92b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$15b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.5%– 2.2%) = US$349b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$349b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$186b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$278b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$95.7, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Philip Morris International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.871. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Philip Morris International

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Philip Morris International, we've put together three fundamental factors you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Philip Morris International we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does PM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

