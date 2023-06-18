Philip Morris International Insiders Sold US$16m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy \

Over the past year, many Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Philip Morris International

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Andre Calantzopoulos, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.0m worth of shares at a price of US$100 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$94.89. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Philip Morris International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Philip Morris International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Philip Morris International insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$230m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Philip Morris International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Philip Morris International shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Philip Morris International insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Philip Morris International and we suggest you have a look.

