Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Philip Morris International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$12b ÷ (US$62b - US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Philip Morris International has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tobacco industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Philip Morris International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Philip Morris International here for free.

What Can We Tell From Philip Morris International's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Philip Morris International doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 51%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However it looks like Philip Morris International might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Philip Morris International is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 54% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Philip Morris International, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

