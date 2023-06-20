Philip Morris upgraded, Palantir downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Wells Fargo upgraded Ball Corp. ( BALL ) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $55, up from $52, following a news report that said Ball could monetize its Aerospace business for about $5B. ( Read more )

Credit Suisse upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( MLCO ) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $18.20, up from $14. Given a better-than-expected recovery in the first half of 2023, it lifts its GGR estimates and is turning more constructive on the sector. ( Read more )

Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget ( CAR ) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $230, up from $182. The firm believes Avis Budget is able to extract more value per unit while also running a larger fleet than peers. ( Read more )

Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu ( BIDU ) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $190, up from $160. The firm believes Baidu is the most obvious beneficiary of the $7.4T AI internet opportunity in China. ( Read more )

Citi upgraded Philip Morris ( PM ) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $117, up from $109, and opened a "Positive Catalyst Watch" on the stock, citing the belief that the current stock price is "not fairly valuing the group's market-leading, high growth NGP footprint." ( Read more )

Top 5 Downgrades:



Raymond James downgraded Palantir (PLTR) to Outperform from Strong Buy with a price target of $18, up from $15. The firm remains enthusiastic about Palantir's positioning in AI, but cites the more than 60% appreciation in shares since the early May Q1 earnings report for the downgrade. (Read more)



Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $66, down from $74. Morgan Stanley stills believe Performance Foods is a good operator with a favorably skewed investment case and undemanding valuation, but it has more exposure to casual dining and pizza, which, at a headline level, could remain more challenged categories for now. (Read more)

RBC Capital downgraded Abcam (ABCM) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $22, down from $23. Shares are up 40% in the last 10 days and up 65% quarter-to-date, says the firm, who is taking profit on anticipation of a bid. (Read more)

Goldman Sachs downgraded Gates Industrial (GTES) to Neutral from Buy with a $14.50 price target. The firm remains positive on Gates's significant aftermarket business and margins that should drive solid through cycle cash generation, but continues to prefer Construction Materials and Environmental Services to its Capital Equipment coverage. (Read more)