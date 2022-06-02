U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,108.25
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,848.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,585.50
    +34.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.40
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.05
    -2.21 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.30
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2523
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9090
    -0.2250 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,923.66
    -1,617.81 (-5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.89
    -32.31 (-4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Philipp Mathieu appointed CEO of Immunovia AB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IMMVF

LUND, Sweden, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia today announced that Philipp Mathieu has been named Chief Executive Officer and President effective immediately. Since January, Philipp has been acting Chief Executive Officer and President.

Commenting on the announcement, Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman, states: "After carefully evaluating external candidates, the board has decided that Philipp with his extensive financial background and experience is the right person to lead Immunovia through the transition from a research-focused company to a successful commercial enterprise. While serving as acting Chief Executive Officer and President, Philipp demonstrated effective leadership and rapidly advanced the company's strategic priorities. Immunovia is now well positioned for the commercial roll-out of the early detection of pancreatic cancer with its pioneering IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the US."

"I am honored and excited to continue leading our outstanding team through this important phase of Immunovia's evolution. Immunovia is at the forefront of revolutionizing the early detection of pancreatic cancer and addressing a huge unmet medical need which is a tremendously motivating mission," says Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President of Immunovia.

Philipp Mathieu has extensive experience as an adviser on corporate strategy, M&A and capital markets transactions to healthcare and life sciences companies. Most recently, Philipp was a Portfolio Manager and Advisor to a multinational family office. Previously, he was an investment banker focused in the Healthcare sector at Lazard and Lehman Brothers.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu
CEO and President
Email: philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET June 2, 2022.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnos­tics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercializa­tion of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient ad­vocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/philipp-mathieu-appointed-ceo-of-immunovia-ab,c3578777

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3578777/1587890.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philipp-mathieu-appointed-ceo-of-immunovia-ab-301559857.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Russia Fails to Meet Bond Obligations, Triggering Swaps Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was judged to have breached the terms on a bond after missing a $1.9 million interest payment and triggering an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkReady to

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Why a top Wall Street quant sees S&P 500 taking back all its losses by year’s end

    The performance of equity benchmarks during May could be a “template” for the rest of the year, says JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.

  • C3.ai Shares Swoon As Guidance Disappoints

    For the July quarter, C3.ai sees revenue of $65 million to $67 million, falling well shy of the Street consensus at $74.4 million.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • With Sheryl Sandberg gone from Facebook, Wall Street should fear its future

    Sheryl Sandberg was the adult in the room for Mark Zuckerberg, so what happens after she leaves him to play with 'the metaverse'?

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • Which Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Offer Most Upside?

    It's been a turbulent start to 2022, with the tech-focused stock market rout broadening across other sectors. Even some of the top Buy-rated dividend stocks haven't been able to escape the first half unscathed. As the broader market attempts to find its footing on the back of a tamer-than-expected April inflation result, many blue-chip dividend players look ripe for picking up here. As their share prices slipped, their yields increased by a proportional amount. Though it's impossible to tell wha

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Couldn't Catch Fire Today

    In the habitually money-losing marijuana industry, new stock issues are a way of life for companies constantly hungry for fresh capital. Case in point: On Tuesday, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) declined 5%-plus after it announced the closing of its latest issue. Aurora said that morning that it has raised gross proceeds of roughly $172.5 million from the issue, which technically isn't a stock flotation.

  • BofA Picks Nvidia As Top Pick; Expresses Bullishness On Marvell, AMD, ON Semiconductor

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya believes chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) could benefit from growth in several areas. Arya chose Nvidia as his top large-cap sector pick. Nvidia and fellow semiconductor businesses Marvell Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), can all immensely benefit from the continued growth in cloud computing, among other factors, Arya said. Arya also chose ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) as his top small- to mid-cap pick, saying the comp