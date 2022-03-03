U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

Philippine Airlines Partners with IBS Software to Empower Employees by Transforming Staff Travel

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) and its regional affiliate PAL Express (PALex) have partnered with IBS Software to provide their employees with a new, fully digital system for booking and managing staff travel. The airline group has signed up to implement IBS Software's fully automated SaaS solution iFly Staff, which enables them to automate leisure and duty travel processes. Through the new system, PAL can better support employees, their beneficiaries and PAL retirees to manage travel through a self-service digital platform, empowering employees and enhancing staff satisfaction.

IBS Software to manage staff travel at Philippine Airlines
IBS Software to manage staff travel at Philippine Airlines

By replacing its in-house travel booking solution with an omnichannel self-service platform, PAL can deliver employees the flexibility to book and amend travel plans through desktop or mobile channels. The iFly Staff solution also allows flexible payment options, including integration with e-wallets such as PayMaya and GCash.

PAL will also benefit from significant operational benefits through iFly Staff. Automating the travel booking process greatly reduces manual processes, reducing the administrative burden while improving quality of service. It also allows the PAL staff travel team to create and roll out new policies and process in real-time, and dynamically implement policy changes quickly and efficiently, using the configuration capabilities of iFly Staff.

"At PAL we fully support our employees. Their wellbeing and happiness could not be more important to us. We're delighted to be able to roll out such an innovative and forward-looking platform to our employees," said Mr. Danreb M. Oira, Senior Vice President for Human Capital at PAL.

"Ensuring staff have maximum flexibility over their travel and the ability to manage it effectively is a must-have for modern airlines. We're thrilled to be partnering with PAL, who are dedicated to supporting their employees and committed to delivering them with cutting-edge technology to put their travel plans in their own hands," said Sunil George, Vice President and Regional Head at IBS Software. "Through iFly Staff, employees can book flights and hotels themselves in a single flow, while administrators get full management control to create policy-based rules without the need for any technical support. That's a powerful combination for progressive airlines like PAL and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

More information on iFly Staff can be found here.

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and only full-service network airline. PAL was the first commercial airline in Asia and is celebrating its 81st anniversary in March 2022. PAL's young fleet of Boeing 777s, Airbus A350s, Airbus A330s, Airbus A321s and De Havilland DHC-8-400 Next Generation aircraft operate out of hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations in the Philippines and 31 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. PAL was rated a 4-Star Global Airline by Skytrax in 2018 and was voted the World's Most Improved Airline in the 2019 Skytrax worldwide passenger survey with a ranking of 30th best airline in the world.
www.philippineairlines.com

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

IBS Software Logo
IBS Software Logo

SOURCE IBS Software

