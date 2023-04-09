Philippine Central Bank Chief Mulls Rate Pause on Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla has signaled that pausing from policy rate increases may be an option when the monetary board meets in May, after inflation eased last month.

Medalla, in a mobile-phone message late Saturday, said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could pause on rate hikes if April’s month-on-month inflation “is low, like February and March.”

The central bank chief earlier said that it may be “too early” to keep the policy rate unchanged in the next meeting unless prices fall. Overall inflation cooled to the slowest in six months in March, with the month-on-month measure contracting for the first time since September 2021.

April inflation data is scheduled for release May 5, while the next monetary board meeting is set for May 18.

