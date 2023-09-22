U.S. markets closed

Philippine Central Bank Chief Sees More Than One Hike in Cards

Manolo Serapio Jr. and Cecilia Yap
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has a “good chance” of resuming monetary tightening in November, and more rate increases are still on the cards, central bank Governor Eli Remolona said.

“We’re not convinced it would be the last one, it won’t be the last hike in the cycle,” Remolona told Bloomberg Television’s Yvonne Man on Friday. “We’re still in a hawkish stance.”

Remolona also said that a rate cut is not being considered for the next policy meeting. It would take “pretty bad” output numbers and “pretty low” inflation print for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to consider rate cuts next year, he added.

The BSP kept the key rate steady on Thursday at a 16-year high but signaled that further tightening is on the cards. Remolona said in his interview on Friday that the central bank is watching seemingly “relentless” supply shocks that bring price pressures including power and transport costs.

--With assistance from Andreo Calonzo and Anand Menon.

