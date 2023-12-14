Philippine Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Steady, Stays Hawkish

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight meeting as inflation slowed, even as policymakers retained their hawkish bias amid lingering risks to the price outlook.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained the target rate at 6.50% on Thursday, as seen by 23 of 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. One predicted a quarter-point increase.

“The Monetary Board continues to see the need to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight to allow inflation expectations to settle more firmly within the target range,” Governor Eli Remolona said after the decision.

While inflation moderated to 4.1% in November, just shy of the upper band of the BSP’s 2%-4% goal, the central bank still sees risks to the inflation outlook. That rules out an easing anytime soon, despite the US Federal Reserve signaling a pivot to rate cuts next year.

The peso held on to its gain, with the currency up 0.6% to 55.70 against the dollar. It has risen 1.6% this quarter.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

BSP’s hold on rates, hawkish tone and view that inflation risks are tilted to the upside drive home the message — it is too soon to start thinking about rate cuts.

— Tamara Mast Henderson, economist

For the full note, click here

While the central bank slightly lowered its risk-adjusted inflation outlook for 2024 to 4.2% from 4.4% seen previously, the BSP said it will monitor the effect of its previous 450 basis points of tightening as it percolates into the economy. Policymakers would monitor the response of households and firms to tighter financial conditions, it said.

Remolona had previously flagged price risks including from the El Nino weather phenomenon that’s expected to persist through the first half of 2024 and potentially drive up food costs.

El Nino could crimp farm output while a resurgence of oil prices could spark fresh risks in a country that imports almost all of its fuel needs and is among the world’s biggest buyers of rice.

A seasonal pick-up in overseas remittances during the year-end holidays will likely help the local currency extend its gains, putting the peso on track to outperform many peers in the region this year. That bolsters the BSP’s space to stand pat.

--With assistance from Cecilia Yap, Cliff Venzon, Tomoko Sato and Karl Lester M. Yap.

(Updates with details throughout.)

